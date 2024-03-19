×

Updated March 19th, 2024 at 16:32 IST

BIG SETBACK for Sunrisers Hyderabad! Star player to miss IPL 2024 games after retirement U-turn

Ahead of the start of the IPL 2024, Sunrisers Hyderabad have suffered a major injury blow. One of the prominent players in the squad will miss initial matches.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Muttiah Muralitharan with Daniel Vettori
Muttiah Muralitharan with Daniel Vettori | Image:SRH/X.com
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
While on one end the excitement about the start of IPL 2024 is peaking, the injury woes on the other have somewhat dashed the enthrall. To add to the bracket of misery, Sunrisers Hyderabad have suffered a major blow ahead of the start of the eminent league. The IPL 2024 is scheduled to begin on March 22, 2024 and SRH is going to be without a star player for the first three matches. 

IPL 2024: Wanindu Hasaranga set to miss initial matches

All-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga is set to miss at least the first three IPL matches for Sunrisers Hyderabad after he was named in the Sri Lanka squad for a two-Test series against Bangladesh starting March 22.
Hasaranga has played four Tests for Sri Lanka. He had announced his retirement from the longest format in August last year to focus on white-ball cricket.

However, the 26-year-old was named in Sri Lanka's 17-man squad on Tuesday along with uncapped spinner Nishan Peiris. The first Test will be played in Sylhet from March 22-26, while the second tie is slated from March 30 to April 3 at Chattogram.

Hasaranga was roped in by SRH at his base price of Rs 1.5 crore. As per the IPL schedule announced for the first two weeks, SRH will take on Kolkata Knight Riders on March 23 in Kolkata. They will travel to Hyderabad for the tie against Mumbai Indians on March 27 and then proceed to Ahmedabad for the game against Gujarat Titans on March 31. It remains to be seen if the right-arm spinner will be available for SRH's home fixture against Chennai Super Kings on April 5.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published March 19th, 2024 at 16:18 IST

