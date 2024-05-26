Advertisement

Pat Cummins is all set to lead Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their third ever IPL final in franchise history when they lock horns with Shreyas Iyer's Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai for the ultimate prize.

KKR ran riot over SRH in Qualifier 1 enroute to IPL Final with Hyderabad having to beat Rajasthan Royals iN Qualifier 2 to set up a rematch with Kolkata in the IPL finals. But heading into the showpiece clash, SRH might have an edge over KKR based on an interesting IPL statistic which might turn out to be a blessing in disguise for skipper Pat Cummins.

Here's How SRH have the edge over KKR in IPL Final

The Kolkata Knight Riders finished IPL 2024 points table at the top of the standings while, the Sunrisers Hyderabad finished at the second spot.

Looking at the history of how IPL points table, there is a chance that finishing at the top of IPL standings might be the Achilles heel for KKR and could favour Pat Cummins and his orange army.

𝘿𝙚𝙖𝙧 𝘾𝙖𝙥𝙩𝙖𝙞𝙣 📝



From one skipper to another 🗣️



In the previous 16 editions of the IPL, only 5 times the team finishing on the top of the points table have won the IPL and only once by an Australian skipper, Warne back in 2008:

While, the teams finishing 2nd on IPL points table have won the tournament on eight different occasions.

Team winning IPL after finishing 1st on points table: RR(2008), MI(2017), MI(2019), MI(2020), GT(2022),

Team winning IPL after finishing 2nd on points table: CSK (2011), KKR(2012), MI(2013), KKR (2014), MI(2015), CSK(2018), CSK(2021), CSK(2023)

Team winning IPL after finishing 3rd on points table: CSK(2010), SRH(2016)

Team winning IPL after finishing 4th on points table: DCH(2009)

While these statistics do suggest an interesting trend however on a given day, Pat Cummins and SRH will have to be at their best if they want to stop the KKR juggernaut from winning their third IPL trophy.