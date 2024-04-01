Advertisement

The Delhi Capitals (DC) set a challenging goal of 191/5 in their 20 overs for Sunday's IPL encounter. The Delhi Capitals won by 20 runs after the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) replied with a score of 171/6 in their 20 overs. Khalil Ahmad's outstanding bowling effort of 2/21 in 4 overs earned him the Player of the Match title. Ajinkya Rahane scored 45 off 30 balls, Mukesh Kumar took 3/21 in 3 overs for CSK, David Warner hit 52 off 35 balls, and Matheesha Pathirana took 3/31 in 4 overs for DC. The game, which took place at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, featured some thrilling plays.

Also Read: DC vs CSK: Rishabh Pant REPRIMANDED by BCCI over PUNISHABLE ACT

Advertisement

Brett Lee wants MS Dhoni to bat higher in the CSK order after his incredible knock vs DC

MS Dhoni dazzled the audience at Sunday's Indian Premier League game with a thrilling performance that brought back memories for many in Visakhapatnam. Despite CSK's defeat against the Delhi Capitals, Dhoni's season-opening batting performance in the IPL 2024 was brilliant, with an unbeaten 37 off 16 balls. Fans were astounded by his remarkable performance, which featured three sixes and four fours. Even though Dhoni's efforts fell short of leading CSK to victory, his dogged performance—which included a boundary and a one-handed six in the last over—exemplified his renowned talent. Despite Dhoni's outstanding effort, CSK only achieved 171 for six, while Delhi had scored 192 earlier, which led to their first win in the IPL 2024.

Advertisement

After an outstanding performance against the Delhi Capitals (DC), former Australian fast bowler Brett Lee has stated his conviction that MS Dhoni should bat higher than No. 7 in the order for the rest of the season of the 2024 Indian Premier League. Lee stressed that the former captain of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is still a very good cricketer.

With his first IPL 2024 batting opportunity, the 42-year-old Dhoni did not let his supporters down. Notably, in the last over of the innings, he blasted Anrich Nortje for twenty runs.

Advertisement

Also Read: CSK fans rejoice in Dhoni's comeback, forget they lost the match to DC

Advertisement

Despite not getting many batting opportunities lately, Lee said in an interview with Star Sports that Dhoni looked far from rusty, demonstrating his lasting brilliance and versatility. Brett Lee said:

“He was on tonight, he was not rusty. I do want more from him in terms of batting. Get yourself up the order. He is outstanding, his brain is still nice and sharp, CSK please get MS Dhoni up the order,”

Similar to Brett Lee, Steve Smith, a former captain of Australia, believes that MS Dhoni batting higher than number eight might help Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Smith, a man with a great deal of leadership experience himself, emphasised the possible benefits of having Dhoni bat first in the CSK team. The star batter and current pundit for the IPL 2024 said:

"Let’s get him up the order. I think he did not miss the middle of the bat tonight. That was just incredible to witness. I think Jadeja, throughout the other end, was actually struggling to find the middle. "They bowled really well to him but MS got there on strike. Obviously, in his first ball to the boundary and then from there, he just barely missed the middle of the bat. It was great to watch and I think the fans want to see him getting up the order and keep doing it more often,” said Smith.

CSK has dropped to second place on the IPL 2024 table after losing to DC. They will now face off against Pat Cummins’ Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday, April 4, 2024.