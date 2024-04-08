Advertisement

Brian Lara, the West Indian cricket legend, believes that Virat Kohli's influence goes beyond mere statistics. He is confident that Kohli should undoubtedly be included in India's T20 World Cup squad. Kohli recently faced criticism on social media for his 67-ball century for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2024 match in Jaipur. This century was the slowest in IPL history, matching Manish Pandey's century from 2009.

Brian Lara on Virat Kohli's strike rate

Brian Lara suggested that having Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma open the batting for India in the T20 World Cup 2024 could be a tempting strategy. However, he emphasized the importance of pairing a younger player with Kohli at the top of the order.

“The strike-rate depends on position, and for an opener strike-rate of 130-140 is pretty alright. But if you are coming in the middle-order then you may be required to hit at 150 or 160. As you have seen in this IPL, batsmen are hitting at 200 in the latter part of an innings.

“But an opener like Kohli always has the chance of starting at 130, bat through the overs and finish at 160 or even higher, which is alright,” Lara said on Monday during the Star Sports Press Room which was also attended by former India batter Ambati Rayudu.

“But if you ask me, India’s top three in the World Cup should be Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill irrespective of all these. And for RCB, it should not be about one person, as it has to be a team effort,” said Lara.

“I think Rohit and Virat going as openers to the West Indies (for WC) will serve India very well. Though, I think that you should have some youthful punch in the opening. One of the younger players, showing their mettle, and having one of those experienced players shepherd the innings in the middle-order.

“Having that whole experience up front, it could have a negative effect if they get dismissed early, so I will use one at top, but use the other at No. 3," said the left-hander.

This led to discussions about Yashasvi Jaiswal's recent poor form for the Rajasthan Royals. Despite Jaiswal's impressive Test series against England before the IPL, he has struggled to make an impact in the tournament. He has only managed to score 39 runs in four matches, with an average of just 9.75.

Brian Lara believes that Yashasvi Jaiswal might be feeling the pressure due to the upcoming team selection for the T20 World Cup 2024.

“He had a very, very special Test series for India earlier this year. But I think he is a bit too anxious (about selection). It reflects in batting as there is not a lot of body or foot movement. He certainly has the ability but he is rushing to play the shots,” said Lara.

“It is quite natural that the young players like Jaiswal or Gill or Abhishek Sharma or Riyan Parag are a bit anxious. They know that if they score runs here, they can get into (India’s) World Cup team. But you need to separate those two thoughts.

“I had struggled with that in my playing days. My advice to them is to focus on the IPL, do your best to get runs and the World Cup (selection) will take care of itself,” he added.

(With PTI inputs)