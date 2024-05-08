Advertisement

India's young cricket sensation, Yashasvi Jaiswal, has found himself in the spotlight once again, this time courtesy of none other than legendary batsman Brian Lara. In a recent interaction with PTI at Star Sports headquarters, Lara expressed his belief that Jaiswal has the potential to break his monumental record of 400 not out in Test cricket.

Also Read: 'It touched the boundary line twice. It was clearly NOT OUT': Sanju Samson's dismissal angers Sidhu

Advertisement

Brian Lara backs Yashasvi Jaiswal to break his Test record

"If I feel my records are threatened, Jaiswal has got a very good chance to do so. He has got capabilities, couple of double hundreds already. He is that good," Lara remarked.

Advertisement

Yashasvi Jaiswal's impressive track record, including several double centuries in Test cricket, has caught the attention of cricketing stalwarts like Brian Lara. However, it's not just his on-field exploits that have garnered praise; Lara was quick to highlight Jaiswal's humility and willingness to learn. When asked about his chat with Jaiswal after a game between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals last IPL season, Lara shared some insights.

"The only thing I can reveal about that (conversation) is I think he is an outstanding young cricketer. What I like about him is that he is very humble and willing to work. The first time I met him (last year), I immediately found myself attached to him," Lara shared.

Advertisement

Recalling a late-night encounter with Yashasvi Jaiswal after a game between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals, Brian Lara emphasized the youngster's insatiable thirst for knowledge. "After the game (SRH vs Royals), I went to the hotel with a friend of mine from the Caribbean who knew Jos Buttler. It was midnight and Jaiswal found me. I promise you I left the hotel at 4 in the morning. He just wanted to hear more and more and more," Lara revealed.

Also Read: DC owner Parth Jindal meets Sanju Samson after emotional outburst against Sanju, video emerges

Advertisement

Yashasvi Jaiswal has been picked to play for India in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024. Although, Jaiswal has not shown good form in the ongoing IPL 2024 season, he is expected to open the batting alongside Rohit Sharma in the marquee ICC event slated to be held in the USA and West Indies from June 2 to 29.

(With PTI inputs)