Royal Challengers Bengaluru have made a stunning comeback in Indian Premier League 2024. After losing 5 straight matches in IPL 2024, RCB have won their last 5 matches in the league and now have a chance at qualifying for the IPL playoffs. RCB face Chennai Super Kings in their last IPL 2024 match and a victory is a must for the Faf du Plessis-led side.

However, former India spinner Harbhajan Singh feels RCB should start thinking ahead after IPL 2024. RCB should think about giving back the team's captaincy to Virat Kohli, who has an ideal combination of intent, commitment and aggression to take the side forward from the next season, reckons Harbhajan.

'Bring Kohli back as RCB captain'

Kohli is the leading run-scorer in the ongoing IPL with 661 runs from 13 innings at a strike rate of 155.16. Placed fifth in the table with 12 points, RCB is still alive in the playoff race. "If they don't qualify, they should look to get some Indian guy. Why not bring Virat Kohli back as captain? As Dhoni has a lot of impact in Chennai, Virat Kohli is a big leader, he knows the kind of cricket they need to play," Harbhajan said in the latest episode of the Star Sports' Press Room.

"Now they are playing with lot of aggression, lot of intent and that is what Virat Kohli brings. I would like to see Virat Kohli leading the side going forward."

Harbhajan also felt change of captaincy didn't augur well for Mumbai Indians.

"Cricket is a team game, we win together we lose together, not a single individual can win you a tournament. You have to do well collectively and that didn't happen. Of course, there were lot of issues with captaincy change, we heard people were not willing to accept Hardik Pandya as captain.

"These are all rumours but they didn't play like Mumbai Indians. They didn't play well collectively as a team," he said.

Chahal is only bowler who is bowling like a spinner

Harbhajan also heaped praise on leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal's performance in the ongoing IPL.

"He (Chahal) is the only bowler who is bowling like a spinner. He is spinning the ball, he's got flight, he's got variation and using it very wisely. When I look at him bowling and other spinners, there is a vast difference. " The former India off-spinner also highlighted the significance of Mahendra Singh Dhoni in Chennai Super Kings side.

(with PTI inputs)