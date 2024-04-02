×

Updated April 2nd, 2024 at 11:17 IST

'Captaincy has not been great...': Ex-IND cricketer believes Pandya could be dropped as MI captain

Former Indian cricketer suggests that Hardik Pandya might be removed as Mumbai Indians' captain, criticizing his leadership performance.

Reported by: Aryan Suraj Chadha
Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma
Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma | Image:PTI
Monday's IPL match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) saw MI score 125/9 in their 20 overs, with Hardik Pandya being the top scorer at 34 runs. RR, in response, chased down the target with ease in just 15.3 overs, winning by 6 wickets with 27 balls to spare. Player of the Match was Trent Boult of RR for his impressive bowling performance of 3/22. The match showcased notable performances from RR and was a night to forget for Hardik Pandya and his team. The match took place at Wankhede Stadium.

Manoj Tiwari believes that Rohit Sharma could be made MI captain again

Former Indian cricketer Manoj Tiwary has alluded to the likelihood of Rohit Sharma leading the Mumbai Indians once more. Under the captaincy of all-rounder Hardik Pandya, the Indian Premier League (IPL) champions have had a difficult start to the 2024 season, suffering three straight losses. Following a noteworthy trade from Gujarat, where he helped the club win the 2022 IPL and make it to the finals in 2023, Pandya became the leader of the squad. Pandya hasn't yet won as MI's captain, despite this.

Tiwary discussed MI’s difficulties this season with Cricbuzz after the team's most recent defeat over RR. In the first innings, the Rajasthan Royals held MI to a modest score of 125 for 9, but they easily chased down the mark and won with 6 wickets and 27 balls remaining. MI has lost by 6 runs and 31 runs, respectively, against GT and SRH when Pandya was captain. According to Tiwary's remarks, MI may think about naming Rohit Sharma the new captain in light of these underwhelming outcomes. Manoj Tiwari said: 


“Mumbai's captaincy could be handed back to Rohit Sharma. What I understand is that the owners of Mumbai Indians don't hesitate in making decisions. They made the call of taking the captaincy from Rohit and giving it to Hardik Pandya despite Rohit winning five IPL titles for them,” said Tiwary.

“Changing the captain is a very big call. They have not picked up a single point this season. And the captaincy is also all over the place, it's not just bad luck and the captaincy has been very good, that's not the case. The captaincy has not been great,” Tiwary added.

Three straight losses in the 2024 Indian Premier League and constant jeering from fans at several sites have tarnished Pandya's debut as MI captain. Pandya has seen opposition from fans everywhere he has played, including Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, and even the Wankhede Stadium, home field of Mumbai.

Remarkably, former captain Rohit Sharma had to step in and ask the home crowd to stop jeering Pandya during MI's match against Rajasthan. The Mumbai-based team hopes to reverse this unsettling start and get back on the winning track as they prepare to play the Delhi Capitals on Sunday, April 7.

 

Published April 2nd, 2024 at 11:17 IST

