It's an electrifying showdown as the Mumbai Indians take on the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2024. With a dynamic roster featuring star players such as Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah, the Indians are poised to showcase their explosive batting and formidable bowling against the Royals. Led by Sanju Samson and bolstered by the likes of Yuzvendra Chahal and Jos Buttler, the Royals are geared up for a thrilling clash at Wankhede Stadium. However, there are major concerns about Mumbai Indians’ fan base, as they have been divided into two ever since Hardik Pandya replaced Rohit Sharma as the captain of the franchise. Some fans were unhappy with the decision to remove Rohit the captain who has served as the franchise’s leader for over a decade, and led them to 5 IPL trophies.

Celebrating Rohit Sharma's wicket turns expensive, as 63-year-old IPL fan is beaten up to death by nephew and friends

In a heartbreaking event that happened in Kolhapur, Maharashtra, an IPL fan was beaten by a friend and his nephew for showing excitement over Rohit Sharma's wicket being dismissed during a Sunrisers Hyderabad against Mumbai Indians game. On Saturday, the victim—who was named as 63-year-old Bandopant Tibile—passed away in the hospital from his wounds.

The attackers, a fifty-year-old man named Balawant Jhanjge and his nephew Sagar, repeatedly beat Tibile with a wooden block. Both of the criminals were first detained on suspicion of attempting murder, but they are now facing accusations of murder under IPC Section 302.

The terrible occurrence happened as Jhanjge and farmer Tibile were watching the cricket match at the home of a mutual friend in the hamlet of Hanmantwadi, which is in the Karveer tehsil of Kolhapur. After Rohit Sharma was dismissed, Tibile and Jhanjge got into a verbal fight, which was allegedly started by Tibile's remarks that upset Jhanjge, who was a huge admirer of Rohit.

Even when Jhanjge briefly left the area, he later returned with his nephew Sagar and viciously attacked Tibile. The fight came to a terrible conclusion on Saturday night when Karveer police station inspector Kishor Shinde verified Tibile's death.

Mumbai Indians is currently at the bottom of the table, with 2 matches played so far and 2 losses. MI will try to get back to winning ways at home against RR tonight.