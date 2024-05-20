Advertisement

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star Chris Gayle made a heartwarming return to the franchise's dressing room at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday. Gayle, who once formed a formidable opening pair with Virat Kohli for RCB, was thrilled to see his former team secure a heroic victory against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to qualify for the IPL 2024 playoffs.

Chris Gayle recreates iconic celebration pose with Virat Kohli

The atmosphere was electric as Chris Gayle entered the dressing room, immediately recreating his iconic celebration pose with Virat Kohli. The moment was a nostalgic throwback for fans. Gayle then gave Kohli a big hug, celebrating RCB's achievement with his former teammate.

RCB's victory against CSK was historic, as they clinched a 27-run win to secure their place in the IPL playoffs. This achievement was particularly remarkable given the team's challenging start to the season. Despite having just one win in their first eight games, RCB defied the odds to become the first team to qualify for the playoffs by winning six out of six remaining matches.

RCB will now play in the Eliminator on May 22. The match will be held in Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.