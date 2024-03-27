×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 26th, 2024 at 23:45 IST

IPL 2024: CSK beat GT by 63 runs

Chennai Super Kings produced a clinical display to outwit Gujarat Titans by 63 runs in their IPL match here on Tuesday. Asked to take first strike, CSK dished out a solid batting display to post a challenging 206 for six.In response, GT could manage just 143 for 8 in their allotted 20 overs.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
CSK beat GT
CSK beat GT | Image:BCCI/IPL
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Chennai Super Kings produced a clinical display to outwit Gujarat Titans by 63 runs in their IPL match here on Tuesday.

Asked to take first strike, CSK dished out a solid batting display to post a challenging 206 for six.

Advertisement

In response, GT could manage just 143 for 8 in their allotted 20 overs.

Earlier, Shivam Dube (51 off 23 balls), Ruturaj Gaikwad (46 off 36 balls) and Rachin Ravindra (46 off 20 balls) all slammed quickfire scores. Sameer Rizvi (14) also came up with a surprise cameo, while Daryl Mitchell (24) too contributed.

Advertisement

For GT, Rashid Khan (2/49) took two wickets, while Sai Kishore (1/28), Spencer Johnson (1/35) and Mohit Sharma (1/36) snapped one each.

Chasing the total, Sai Sudharsan top-scored with a 31-ball 37 but none including David Miller (21) and Wriddhiman Saha (21) could stay longer in the end.

Advertisement

Brief Score: Chennai Super Kings: 206 for six in 20 overs (Shivam Dube 51; Rachin Ravindra 46, Ruturaj Gaikwad 46, Rashid Khan 2/49) Gujarat Titans: 143 for 8 in 20 overs (Sai Sudharsan 37; Deepak Chahar 2/28, Mustafizur Rahman 2/30, Tushar Deshpande 2/21)

Advertisement

Published March 26th, 2024 at 23:45 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kangana Ranaut Meets BJP's JP Nadda in New Delhi

India News

15 minutes ago
Ramakrishna Mission President Swami Smaranananda Dies At 95

Swami Smaranananda, Ramak

24 minutes ago
Israel

Israel

25 minutes ago
Prince Harry

Prince Harry Namesdropped

32 minutes ago
bengaluru

Illicit Liquor Seized

32 minutes ago
UN Report Reveals Drowning as Leading Cause of Migrant Deaths Over the Last 10 Years

UN Report

an hour ago
Cash hidden in washing machine seized by the ED during search operations

ED Seizes Cash in Crores

an hour ago
MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni's catch

an hour ago
#KanganaVsSexism

Why is Congress Silent?

an hour ago
Forces cordon off Poonch after midnight grenade attack rocks city

Forces cordon Poonch town

an hour ago
School

Teacher Chased Away

an hour ago
Ayodhya Ram Mandir

Ram Mandir Ayodhya

an hour ago
Cricket Association of Uttarakhand

Cricket association

an hour ago
World Theatre Day 2024

World Theatre Day 2024

an hour ago
CSK vs GT

CSK vs GT

an hour ago
Thar Desert

Deserts Around The World

an hour ago
United Kingdom

Safest Countries To Visit

an hour ago
Does Rekha Patra Hold Key For The BJP In West Bengal? | The Debate

Patra, The Key For BJP?

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Pune: Revised Traffic Plans at SPPU Chowk Fails to Curb Congestion

    India News10 hours ago

  2. Laxman Sivaramakrishnan SHUTS DOWN with troll with savage response

    Sports 11 hours ago

  3. 'Whenever Virat Kohli retires, people will..': Pietersen's prediction

    Sports 13 hours ago

  4. BJP's Kabir Shankar Bose Faces Former Father-in-Law Kalyan Banerjee

    Lok Sabha Elections14 hours ago

  5. Not Veer Savarkar Or Madgaon Express, THIS Movie Ruled BO On Holi

    Entertainment15 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo