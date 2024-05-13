Advertisement

Chennai Super Kings' batting coach, Michael Hussey, weighed in on the contentious decision to give Ravindra Jadeja out for obstructing the field during their match against Rajasthan Royals. The incident occurred when Jadeja and skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad found themselves in a miscommunication while attempting a second run.

As Ravindra Jadeja hesitated midway down the pitch, the throw from the fielder reached wicketkeeper Sanju Samson, who directed it towards the bowler's end. The ball struck Ravindra Jadeja, prompting an appeal from Rajasthan Royals, ultimately leading to his dismissal for obstructing the field.

Reflecting on the incident, Michael Hussey acknowledged the complexity of the decision, stating, "He did try to turn around, so he changed his angle a little bit. But he didn't change his angle while running straight." He further elaborated that while he hadn't closely examined the incident, he could understand both sides of the story.

Michael Hussey emphasized the importance of adhering to the rule, noting, "The rule says you cannot change your line, so maybe, it was a fair call." Despite the decision going against CSK, they put up a spirited performance in a low-scoring contest, ultimately falling short as Rajasthan Royals clinched victory by five wickets, thereby keeping their playoff hopes alive.

Commenting on the wicket, Hussey expressed his satisfaction as it allowed an even contest between the two sides.

"Towards the back end of the tournament, the pitches tend to get a bit slower. But I loved the game today -- it was one of those close contests," he stated.

"You needed to show some skills (on this wicket). The way the Rajasthan bowlers bowled, particularly the spinners, summed up the conditions and bowled accordingly." There were a total of 90 dot balls during the tie (45 in each innings).

"Although the pitch was slow, it wasn't unplayable. We're chasing a low total and did not have to take too many risks, which resulted in so many dot balls," he added.

Had Jadeja run straight, it wouldn't have been a problem: Sangakkara

When asked about Jadeja's dismissal, RR's Director of Cricket Kumar Sangakkara said that it is how the law works.

"The law says that if a batter changes his direction and gets in the way of the throw, it is considered an obstruction. The rule was changed for the same reason a few years back," he articulated.

"Even if you are (running) in the middle, and if the ball hits your body, it's considered out. Had he (Jadeja) run straight on the side where he stopped, it wouldn't have been a problem at all."

(With PTI inputs)