Undeniably, MS Dhoni stands as one of the most legendary cricketers in history. At 42, he exudes an aura unmatched by any other player, deeply ingrained in the hearts of India, particularly adored by fervent CSK fans. Their resounding cheers reverberate through the stadium whenever he graces the pitch in his iconic yellow jersey.

Ambati Rayudu believes that CSK fans are primarily fans of MS Dhoni rather than the team itself

Former Chennai Super Kings and India star Ambati Rayudu recently commented about MS Dhoni's devoted fan base. According to Rayudu, many CSK fans are more interested in Dhoni than the franchise. Speaking to Star Sports ahead of CSK's final pool stage game of the IPL 2024 season, Rayudu stated that during his playing days, he found it difficult to comprehend that fans were more interested in watching Dhoni than the Chennai-based squad.

Rayudu further said that when he and Ravindra Jadeja performed well during a match, they would sometimes go undetected by the spectators because they were so focused on Dhoni. He noted that this has been a cause of annoyance for Jadeja in recent years, but it is something they have had to accept. Ambati Rayudu said:

“Even when you hit a six and a four the crowd is silent, me and Jadeja felt that in the last few years. I really believe when I say this, that CSK fans are MS Dhoni fans first, and CSK fans later. Even Jadeja gets frustrated, but he cannot do anything,”

The fervour around MS Dhoni is at its highest this season, maybe his final in the competition. Despite battling ailments, Dhoni has amazed spectators with his powerful hitting in outstanding performances. He has regularly caused the opposition problems with his amazing cameos in the last overs, smashing experienced bowlers for huge sixes.

Regarding his future with the team, Dhoni has not revealed any intentions. The youthful team opener Ruturaj Gaikwad has taken over as team captain from the famous skipper. It is expected that Dhoni may announce his retirement at the end of the season due to his mounting physical issues.