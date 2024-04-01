Advertisement

In yesterday's IPL match, the Delhi Capitals (DC) set a strong target of 191/5 in their 20 overs. In response, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) managed to score 171/6 in their 20 overs, resulting in a 20-run victory for the Delhi Capitals. Khalil Ahmad was awarded the Player of the Match for his impressive bowling performance of 2/21 in 4 overs. The top performances included David Warner's 52 off 35 balls and Matheesha Pathirana's 3/31 in 4 overs for DC, while for CSK, Ajinkya Rahane scored 45 off 30 balls and Mukesh Kumar took 3/21 in 3 overs. The match, held at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, offered exciting moments and noteworthy plays.

MS Dhoni steals the spotlight of the DC vs CSK match with an incredible cameo

In Sunday's Indian Premier League game against the Delhi Capitals, Mahendra Singh Dhoni gave a vintage performance that made the spectators in Visakhapatnam feel nostalgic. With a spectacular knock, Dhoni enthralled the crowd as he walked onto the pitch, leaving them with priceless memories. It was his first occasion to bat this season, and he took advantage of it well.

Dhoni had a brilliant cameo, scoring an undefeated 37 off only 16 balls, but CSK was unable to hold on as Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals won by 20 runs to record their first victory of the year.

With an uphill task ahead of CSK, excitement was generated by Dhoni's introduction into the game in the 17th over. But the former captain wowed with his strokework, hitting three sixes and four fours. With 41 runs needed in a thrilling last over, Dhoni displayed his legendary skill. After eclipsing the first ball for a boundary past extra cover, he hit a one-handed six off a full delivery over mid-wicket. He was still punishing the bowler, as he hit another boundary with the fourth delivery, much to the Proteas paceman's disappointment. Dhoni finished his innings at a strike rate of 21.25, hitting a maximum off the last ball.

Even with his valiant efforts, CSK could only manage a score of 171 for six as their attempt to reach a 192-run goal was thwarted by pacers Khaleel Ahmed (2/21) and Mukesh Kumar (3/21).

Dhoni demonstrated his skill behind the wickets earlier in the innings against the Delhi Capitals by grabbing a superb catch. Fans were so excited to see MS Dhoni bat that they almost forgot that Delhi Capitals had won their first-ever IPL 2024 match after losing the first 2 games, they defeated the defending champions very comfortably.



Let’s take a look at some of the reactions of the fans to MS Dhoni’s knock against the Delhi Capitals.

