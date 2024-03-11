Advertisement

It's that time of the year again when the looming IPL season starts picking up the buzz, and fans start to contemplate the fixture dates, venues, and timing of their favorite IPL franchise. To spread information regarding the same, in this piece, the fanatics of Chennai Super Kings will be catered. Thus, without further ado, let's find out the fixture details of the 5-time IPL champions and also take a peek at their final squad to gauge the depth.

Chennai Super Kings IPL 2024 schedule

Chennai Super Kings, the champions of IPL 2023, will kick-start the action of 2024. They will take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore on Day 1 of the IPL 2024. After that, CSK will square off against the team that they beat in the IPL 2023 final, Gujarat Titans. A contest against Delhi Capitals would be lined up next.

Notably, BCCI is yet to announce the full schedule of the IPL. Thus, as of now the information related to the first four matches is known. However, this page will be modified as soon as an update is available.

Mar 22: Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai (8PM)

Mar 26: Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai (7.30 PM)

March 31: Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings, Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam (7.30 PM)

April 5: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad (7.30 PM)

Chennai Super Kings IPL 2024 Squad

Captain Cool MS Dhoni will return to his duties in IPL 2024. Under Dhoni's leadership, CSK would seek to defend its title, and considering how they have fared in the IPL 2024 mini-auction, picking up some Moneyball recruits, that will once again enter with a formidable side.

CSK squad: MS Dhoni (c), Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Devon Conway, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Mustafizur Rahman, Avanish Rao Aravelly.