×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 10th, 2024 at 23:42 IST

CSK IPL 2024 Match List: Full Chennai Super Kings schedule, date, time, squad and more

Ahead of the start of the IPL 2024, let's take a look at the full schedule of the Chennai Super Kings fixtures, and also take a peek at the CSK squad.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Chennai Super Kings
Chennai Super Kings | Image:BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

It's that time of the year again when the looming IPL season starts picking up the buzz, and fans start to contemplate the fixture dates, venues, and timing of their favorite IPL franchise. To spread information regarding the same, in this piece, the fanatics of Chennai Super Kings will be catered. Thus, without further ado, let's find out the fixture details of the 5-time IPL champions and also take a peek at their final squad to gauge the depth. 

Also Read | KKR IPL 2024 Match List: Full Kolkata Knight Riders schedule, date, time, squad and more

Advertisement

Chennai Super Kings IPL 2024 schedule

Chennai Super Kings, the champions of IPL 2023, will kick-start the action of 2024. They will take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore on Day 1 of the IPL 2024. After that, CSK will square off against the team that they beat in the IPL 2023 final, Gujarat Titans. A contest against Delhi Capitals would be lined up next. 

Advertisement

Notably, BCCI is yet to announce the full schedule of the IPL. Thus, as of now the information related to the first four matches is known. However, this page will be modified as soon as an update is available.

  • Mar 22: Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai (8PM)
  • Mar 26: Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai (7.30 PM)
  • March 31: Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings, Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam (7.30 PM)
  • April 5: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad (7.30 PM)

Also Read | Mumbai Indians IPL 2024 complete schedule and squad details

Chennai Super Kings IPL 2024 Squad

Captain Cool MS Dhoni will return to his duties in IPL 2024. Under Dhoni's leadership, CSK would seek to defend its title, and considering how they have fared in the IPL 2024 mini-auction, picking up some Moneyball recruits, that will once again enter with a formidable side. 

CSK squad: MS Dhoni (c), Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Devon Conway, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Mustafizur Rahman, Avanish Rao Aravelly.

Advertisement

Published March 10th, 2024 at 23:42 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

arvind kejriwal

Desperate Kejriwal

7 hours ago
EAM Jaishankar Meets Iceland's FM Bjarni Benediktsson In Delhi

EAM Meets Iceland's FM

7 hours ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dances In Kinnaur

7 hours ago
Tiger Shroff

Tiger-Akshay's Banter

7 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Bodycon Outfit

7 hours ago
Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi's Viral Video

7 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Stuns In Casuals

8 hours ago
Sini Shetty

Sini At Miss World 2024

8 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Praises Husband

8 hours ago
Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

8 hours ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant In Causals

a day ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Dons Stylish Top

a day ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Dons All-Black Look

a day ago
Sukhvinder Singh

Sukhvinder At Airport

a day ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

a day ago
Murder Mubarak photos

Murder Mubarak BTS

a day ago
Babil Khan

Babil Aces Casual Look

a day ago
Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Dons Cap

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Ranveer Singh's Next To Be With Kaala Director Pa Ranjith?

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  2. Video of Pakistani actress calling cricketers as 'Tharki' on live TV

    Sports an hour ago

  3. Sidharth Malhotra Set To Work With Drishyam Director Jeethu Joseph?

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  4. Perez, Barreras crowned champions; India sweep medals in junior category

    Sports an hour ago

  5. Sajid Nadiadwala Reacts To Kick 2 Rumours, New Project With Murugadoss

    Entertainmentan hour ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo