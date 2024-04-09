×

Updated April 8th, 2024 at 23:09 IST

CSK return to winning ways with seven-wicket win over KKR

Hosts Chennai Super Kings defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets to get back to winning ways in the Indian Premier League here on Monday. Having suffered back-to-back losses, CSK restricted Kolkata Knight Riders to a paltry 137 for 9 after opting to bowl.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
CSK beat KKR
CSK beat KKR | Image:BCCI/IPL
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Hosts Chennai Super Kings defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets to get back to winning ways in the Indian Premier League here on Monday.

Having suffered back-to-back losses, CSK restricted Kolkata Knight Riders to a paltry 137 for 9 after opting to bowl.

Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad (67) then scored an unbeaten half-century to anchor the chase while Shivam Dube slammed 28 off 18 balls to take CSK to their third victory of the season and end KKR's winning run.

Earlier, seasoned all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (3/18) led the charge for CSK, who took wickets at regular intervals and did well to stem the flow of runs at the Chepauk.

Pacer Tushar Deshpande (3/33) also accounted for three batters while Mustafizur Rehman (2/22) picked two wickets.

Skipper Shreyas Iyer top scored for KKR with a 32-ball 34.

Brief Scores: Kolkata Knight Riders 137 for 9 in 20 overs (Shreyas Iyer 34, Sunil Narine 27; Ravindra Jadeja 3/18, Tushar Deshpande 3/33).

Chennai Super Kings 141 for 3 in 17.4 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 67 not out, Shivam Dube 28; Vaibhav Arora 2/28, Sunil Narine 1/30, ) 

Published April 8th, 2024 at 23:09 IST

