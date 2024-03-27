Updated March 27th, 2024 at 11:59 IST
CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad applauds star-batter's progress after his power-packed display vs GT
CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad applauds Shivam Dube overcoming his shortcomings with short-ball and revealed how MS Dhoni and the franchise helped him out.
The Chennai Super Kings have had an impeccable start to the season as they have clinched two back-to-back victories in the IPL 2024 season. For the defending champion, it is an ideal start as they will defend the title this year, and they have been successful in it so far. Come of the stars in the squad have outwitted other teams, namely Shivam Dube, Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and more. it is a new era as Dhoni handed the captaincy reins to Gaikwad and has had a 2-0 start. But Dube lit up the crowd after his fiery knock, and the CSK skipper had nothing but praise for him.
MS Dhoni directly working with Shivam Dube has helped him ace his shortcomings, says CSK skipper Gaikwad
Shivam Dube has worked on his weakness against short-ball quite well and it has a lot to do with Mahendra Singh Dhoni personally working with the beefy Mumbai man, said Chennai Super Kings skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad.
"Just confidence. When he came here the management worked with him personally, Mahi bhai worked with him personally. He knows what role he is playing and which bowler to take on. A big plus for us," Gaikwad praised his big-hitting game-changer as the post-match media scrum.
Ruturaj Gaikwad, captain of the Chennai Super Kings, stated that Shivam Dube has done a great job of working on his short-ball issue. It is mostly because MS Dhoni has been working directly with the Mumbai-based player.
Dube also spoke about the freedom that CSK leadership has given him and he has worked hard to remain prepared for the short balls, now that couple of bouncers are allowed per over.
"This franchise (CSK) is something different from all others. They are giving me the freedom. They want me to do better and I also want to win some matches," Dube said after winning 'Player of the Match' award.
CSK won by 63 runs to go on top of the table with four points from two games and the big win also give their net run-rate a solid boost.
(With PTI Inputs)
Published March 27th, 2024 at 11:57 IST
