CSK Team 2024: Complete List of Players bought by Chennai Super Kings at IPL 2024 Auction
Retrieve all the details from CSK in the IPL 2024 auction as the MS Dhoni-led team will be looking to defend its crown next season.
Based on the remaining budget, each club had created a list of purchases they hoped to make in the IPL 2024 auction, which was set to take place on December 19, 2023. The Chennai Super Kings, who have a reputation for being astute purchasers, have won the auction hands down again. So, let's have take a look on how much stronger MS Dhoni's CSK has built before the big event.
3 things you need to know
- CSK is the defending champion of IPL 2024
- IPL 2024 auction took place on December 19, 2023
- The event was held in Dubai
IPL 2024: List of players retained by CSK
Indian Players: Ajay Mandal, Ajinkya Rahane, Deepak Chahar, Mukesh Choudhary, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shaik Rasheed, Shivam Dube, Tushar Deshpande
Overseas Players: Devon Conway, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Mitchell Santner, Moeen Ali
CSK Team 2024: Players bought by CSK in IPL 2024 Auctions
|PLAYER
|NATIONALITY
|TYPE
|PRICE PAID
|Daryl Mitchell
|Overseas
|All-Rounder
|₹14,00,00,000
|Sameer Rizvi
|Indian
|Batter
|₹8,40,00,000
|Shardul Thakur
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹4,00,00,000
|Mustafizur Rahman
|Overseas
|Bowler
|₹2,00,00,000
|Rachin Ravindra
|Overseas
|All-Rounder
|₹1,80,00,000
|Avanish Rao Aravelly
|Indian
|Wicket-Keeper
|₹20,00,000
CSK IPL 2024 Team
CSK Purse left: ₹1,00,00,000
