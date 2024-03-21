×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 21st, 2024 at 14:36 IST

CSK Team 2024: Complete List of Players bought by Chennai Super Kings at IPL 2024 Auction

Retrieve all the details from CSK in the IPL 2024 auction as the MS Dhoni-led team will be looking to defend its crown next season.

Reported by: Aryan Suraj Chadha
CSK players with their fifth IPL trophy
CSK players with their fifth IPL trophy | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Based on the remaining budget, each club had created a list of purchases they hoped to make in the IPL 2024 auction, which was set to take place on December 19, 2023. The Chennai Super Kings, who have a reputation for being astute purchasers, have won the auction hands down again. So, let's have take a look on how much stronger MS Dhoni's CSK has built  before the big event.

3 things you need to know

  • CSK is the defending champion of IPL 2024 
  • IPL 2024 auction took  place on December 19, 2023
  • The event was held in Dubai

IPL 2024: List of players retained by CSK

Indian Players: Ajay Mandal, Ajinkya Rahane, Deepak Chahar, Mukesh Choudhary, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shaik Rasheed, Shivam Dube, Tushar Deshpande

Overseas Players: Devon Conway, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Mitchell Santner, Moeen Ali

Advertisement

CSK Team 2024: Players bought by CSK in IPL 2024 Auctions

PLAYERNATIONALITYTYPEPRICE PAID
Daryl MitchellOverseasAll-Rounder₹14,00,00,000
Sameer RizviIndianBatter₹8,40,00,000
Shardul ThakurIndianAll-Rounder₹4,00,00,000
Mustafizur RahmanOverseasBowler₹2,00,00,000
Rachin RavindraOverseasAll-Rounder₹1,80,00,000
Avanish Rao AravellyIndianWicket-Keeper₹20,00,000

CSK IPL 2024 Team 

CSK Purse left: ₹1,00,00,000

Advertisement

Published December 19th, 2023 at 14:02 IST

IPLBudget

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi address joint press conference on the issue of frozen bank accounts of Congress party

Cong on Accounts Frozen

a minute ago
Maria Sakkari fitness

Maria Sakkari physique

a minute ago
Ravi Shankar Prasad

BJP Slams Congress

a minute ago
HD Kumaraswamy Undergoes Cardiac Surgery

HD Kumaraswamy

2 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma with five IPL trophies he won as MI captain

Rohit's MOST CRUCIAL IPL

4 minutes ago
Gold

Gold prices record high

6 minutes ago
Not brushing technique

Worst Dental Care Mistake

6 minutes ago
fashion revolution day 2020

Jennifer Lopez's outfits

7 minutes ago
BA Crew Fired Over Racist Video Mocking Chinese Family

2 BA Crew Fired

9 minutes ago
Congress leader Anand Sharma

Anand Sharma Slams Rahul

11 minutes ago
Broccoli freckles trend

Broccoli Freckles Trend

12 minutes ago
SS Karthikeya

SS Karthikeya Slammed

16 minutes ago
CSK players with their fifth IPL trophy

Chennai Super Kings

17 minutes ago
Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni

CSK vs RCB

18 minutes ago
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi

Rahul 'Shakti' Remark

20 minutes ago
Google

गूगल की वॉर्निंग

21 minutes ago
Cristiano Ronaldo

Will Ronaldo play?

21 minutes ago
Abdul Mohammed

Indian Student Kidnapped

24 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Jabalpur Man Wants To Contest For LS Polls, Pays Security Deposit

    India News15 hours ago

  2. Sara Opens Up About Being Raised 'Single-handedly' By Mom Amrita Singh

    Entertainment16 hours ago

  3. ‘Making Plans for the Initial 100 Days of Our Third Term’: PM | LIVE

    India News17 hours ago

  4. Assam STF Nabs Top ISIS Terrorists During Search Operation Along IB Area

    India News18 hours ago

  5. Centre Notifies Fact Check Unit Under PIB To Monitor Online Content

    India News18 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo