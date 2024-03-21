Advertisement

Based on the remaining budget, each club had created a list of purchases they hoped to make in the IPL 2024 auction, which was set to take place on December 19, 2023. The Chennai Super Kings, who have a reputation for being astute purchasers, have won the auction hands down again. So, let's have take a look on how much stronger MS Dhoni's CSK has built before the big event.

3 things you need to know

CSK is the defending champion of IPL 2024

IPL 2024 auction took place on December 19, 2023

The event was held in Dubai

IPL 2024: List of players retained by CSK

Indian Players: Ajay Mandal, Ajinkya Rahane, Deepak Chahar, Mukesh Choudhary, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shaik Rasheed, Shivam Dube, Tushar Deshpande

Overseas Players: Devon Conway, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Mitchell Santner, Moeen Ali

Advertisement

CSK Team 2024: Players bought by CSK in IPL 2024 Auctions

PLAYER NATIONALITY TYPE PRICE PAID Daryl Mitchell Overseas All-Rounder ₹14,00,00,000 Sameer Rizvi Indian Batter ₹8,40,00,000 Shardul Thakur Indian All-Rounder ₹4,00,00,000 Mustafizur Rahman Overseas Bowler ₹2,00,00,000 Rachin Ravindra Overseas All-Rounder ₹1,80,00,000 Avanish Rao Aravelly Indian Wicket-Keeper ₹20,00,000

CSK IPL 2024 Team

CSK Purse left: ₹1,00,00,000