Updated April 3rd, 2024 at 19:48 IST

'He has gone back home': CSK to play without IPL 2024's leading wicket-taker vs SRH

CSK pacer is likely to miss the team's next IPL game against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday as he has gone back to complete his visa process for the T20 WC.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2024
Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2024 | Image:BCCI/IPL
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Chennai Super Kings have had a decent start to their campaign in IPL 2024. CSK won their first two matches in the Indian Premier League before suffering a loss to Delhi Capitals in Vizag. In what is likely to be MS Dhoni's last season in competitive cricket, CSK have named a new skipper in Ruturaj Gaikwad. However, CSK have suffered a blow in their IPL 2024 campaign as star pacer is likely to depart soon.

Mustafizur Rahman is likely to miss the team's next IPL game against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday as he has gone back to Bangladesh to complete his visa process for the T20 World Cup in the USA and Caribbean. They face Sunrisers in Hyderabad on Friday.

"He has gone back home to complete visa formalities and will only be back after he gets his passport back. Tomorrow is the day when he applies for the visa," CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan told PTI.

The left-arm pacer will be applying for the visa with the rest of his Bangladesh teammates.

Rahman is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament with seven wickets at an average 15.14.

Four of those wickets came in the IPL opener against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on March 22.

The T20 World Cup begins on June 1 and Bangladesh open their campaign against Sri Lanka in Dallas on June 7. They play South Africa in New York on June 10 before moving to the Caribbean for their remaining two group games. PTI BS APA

Published April 3rd, 2024 at 19:48 IST

