In their 20 overs, the Delhi Capitals (DC) set a high target of 191/5 for Sunday's IPL match. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) responded with a total of 171/6 in their 20 overs, although the Delhi Capitals prevailed by 20 runs. Khalil Ahmad was named Player of the Match for his superb bowling performance of 2/21 in 4 overs. David Warner smashed 52 off 35 balls, Ajinkya Rahane scored 45 off 30 balls, Mukesh Kumar grabbed 3 wickets in 3 overs for CSK, and Matheesha Pathirana collected 3 wickets in 4 overs for DC. There were some exciting plays in the match, which was played at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium.

Michael Clarke believes that MS Dhoni will continue to bat at No.8 despite an incredible knock against DC

MS Dhoni dazzled the audience at Sunday's Indian Premier League game with a thrilling performance that brought back memories for many in Visakhapatnam. Despite CSK's defeat against the Delhi Capitals, Dhoni's season-opening batting performance in the IPL 2024 was brilliant, with an unbeaten 37 off 16 balls. Fans were astounded by his remarkable performance, which featured three sixes and four fours. Even though Dhoni's efforts fell short of leading CSK to victory, his dogged performance—which included a boundary and a one-handed six in the last over—exemplified his renowned talent. Despite Dhoni's outstanding effort, CSK only achieved 171 for six, while Delhi had scored 192 earlier, which led to their first win in the IPL 2024.

Following Mahendra Singh Dhoni's remarkable batting display against the Delhi Capitals, there's been a growing demand for him to bat higher in the order. However, Michael Clarke believes Dhoni will likely persist in batting at number eight, only promoting himself if the situation becomes critical. Despite Dhoni's unbeaten 37 off 16 balls, loyal fans advocate that a higher batting position could have altered the game's outcome. Clarke, a fellow World Cup-winning captain, anticipates Dhoni to maintain his role as a finisher.

"I don't think he will. I think he'll stay where he is. I think every MS Dhoni fan wants to see him as high up the order as possible. We've all said throughout his career, he should open the batting," Clarke told Star Sports. "But look, he’s at a stage of his career where he’s down from the captaincy. I don’t think he’ll come up the order. I think if there’s a game on the line and he needs to go up the order because it’s what’s best for the team, I’m sure he will." Dhoni's cameo against the Delhi Capitals included a thundering six over extra-cover before he unleashed a one handed maximum over mid-wicket in the 20th over.

The 42-year-old, who last played for India in 2019, had undergone a knee surgery last year.

"...just because he’s hitting the ball so well, I don’t think you’ll see him batting in the top five or top six. I think he’s a genius at the dance. He’s probably the best finisher I’ve ever seen. So, I think they’ll continue to utilize him in that role," said Clarke.

CSK has dropped to second place on the IPL 2024 table after losing to DC. They will now face off against Pat Cummins’ Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday, April 4, 2024.

