Updated March 26th, 2024 at 17:37 IST
IPL 2024, CSK vs GT Live Score & Updates: Live action will begin at 7:30 PM IST
In match number 7 of the IPL 2024, Ruturaj Gaikwad's Chennai Super Kings will take on Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans. Catch the live updates from the CSK vs GT match instantly. Stay at the space to receive live score updates from the match.
- Sports
- 1 min read
5: 34 IST, March 26th 2024
Fans in India can watch the live telecast of CSK vs GT IPL 2024 match on Star Sports network. The match will simultaneously live stream on Jio Cinema app and website.
5: 33 IST, March 26th 2024
The CSK vs GT IPL 2024 match will take place at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium. The live action will begin at 7:30 PM IST.
Advertisement
5: 29 IST, March 26th 2024
In a blink of an eye, the IPL 2024 has reached to its 7th match. It is going to be a big one today. The finalists of the last time-CSK vs GT- will collide in Chennai today. While much has been changed since last year, it will be intriguing to witness whether the changed Gujarat Titans squad will be able to take on an even stronger Chennai Super Kings. With a scintillating action set to take over, stay at the space and track all the live updates from the match.
Published March 26th, 2024 at 17:37 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.