In a blink of an eye, the IPL 2024 has reached to its 7th match. It is going to be a big one today. The finalists of the last time-CSK vs GT- will collide in Chennai today. While much has been changed since last year, it will be intriguing to witness whether the changed Gujarat Titans squad will be able to take on an even stronger Chennai Super Kings. With a scintillating action set to take over, stay at the space and track all the live updates from the match.