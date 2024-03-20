Updated March 20th, 2024 at 13:07 IST
CSK vs GT IPL Final Today Match Live Score: Match to take place on the reserve day
CSK vs GT Live Score: MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings are playing Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans in the final of IPL 2023. The CSK vs GT live score blog on republicworld.com will bring you all the latest updates and IPL live score of the clash. Stay tuned for ball-by-ball commentary and LIVE updates of the CSK vs GT IPL match today at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
- Sports
- 1 min read
12: 55 IST, March 20th 2024
After discussions with the coaches and umpires, the IPL 2023 Finals has been postponed to the reserve day.
12: 56 IST, March 20th 2024
And after a little relief, here comes the pain (RAIN).
Advertisement
12: 56 IST, March 20th 2024
The umpires move toward the middle of the field. They are conversing with Hardik right now. A roller is being used by two groundskeepers to cover the field.
12: 56 IST, March 20th 2024
The rain in Ahmedabad has finally ceased, which is good news. The spectators are moving back to their seats.
Advertisement
1: 06 IST, March 20th 2024
According to multiple reports, the rain that had become lighter for 5 minutes has now become heavier at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
12: 57 IST, March 20th 2024
There are probable chances to rain at Ahmedabad tomorrow. If it rains tomorrow, Gujarat Titans will be declared champions as they topped the league.
Advertisement
12: 57 IST, March 20th 2024
The final can start as late as 9.35pm local time without any decrease in overs.
The cut-off time for a five-over match is 12.06am
If rain does not permit any play tonight, the final will be held on May 29.
12: 57 IST, March 20th 2024
CSK's MS Dhoni creates history as he will be heading to play his 250th IPL game against Gujarat tonight.
Read- CSK Vs GT: MS Dhoni On The Cusp Of Creating Another Major Milestone In His Last IPL 2023
Advertisement
1: 05 IST, March 20th 2024
As far as the IPL 2023 finals is concerned, if it gets affected by rain, then there is a reserve day and the summit clash in that case will be played on May 29, 2023
The playing conditions of the IPL also state that a match result can only be determined if both teams have completed a minimum of 5 overs each.
12: 57 IST, March 20th 2024
As the rain continues to fall, the playing stripe is beginning to resemble a swimming pool.
It's gotten worse in the last half hour or so, and the problem with our sport is that once the rain stops, there's a lot of work for the ground crew to do.
Advertisement
12: 57 IST, March 20th 2024
"We will see a match today no matter what. Even if it's a shortened one": AB de Villiers on JioCinema
12: 58 IST, March 20th 2024
Toss has been delayed by the officials at the Narendra Modi Stadium due to heavy drizzling.
Advertisement
12: 58 IST, March 20th 2024
The match toss will take place at 7:00 PM at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
6: 46 IST, May 28th 2023
Rain could play a spoilsport as it has strated drizzling in Ahmedabad.
Advertisement
12: 58 IST, March 20th 2024
If the Gujarat Titans are able to defend their championship in the finals, they would become the third team to do so after CSK and MI
12: 58 IST, March 20th 2024
Gujarat Titans: Josh Little, Srikar Bharat, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Odean Smith, Shivam Mavi
Advertisement
12: 58 IST, March 20th 2024
Chennai Super Kings: Matheesha Pathirana, Mitchell Santner, Subranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh
12: 58 IST, March 20th 2024
The weather report from Ahmedabad for the IPL 2023 is not soothing for the cricket fans as there are 40 percent chances of rain in the CSK vs GT match and also the toss can also get delayed by 45 minutes.
Advertisement
12: 59 IST, March 20th 2024
Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaekwad, Devon Conway, David Miller, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c and wk), Rashid Khan, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Mohammed Shami
12: 59 IST, March 20th 2024
The pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is helpful for the batsmen and the average first-innings score at the ground is 165. Chasing at the ground will be a good decision and the team will have a higher possibility of winning the match.
Advertisement
1: 05 IST, March 20th 2024
The Gujarat Titans have an upper hand against the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League but looking at the squads and the form they have brought before coming into the final, it will be the CSK who will be favourites to lift the IPL trophy for the fifth time in the tournament's history
12: 59 IST, March 20th 2024
The top performers of the Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League 2023 have been Shubman Gill, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami and Mohit Sharma.
Advertisement
12: 59 IST, March 20th 2024
The Chennai Super Kings have produced a lot of top performers in the Indian Premier League 2023 such as Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Matheesha Pathirana and Devon Conway. The team would want them to repeat their performance vs GT.
1: 00 IST, March 20th 2024
The Chennai Super Kings are known to be one of the most successful teams in the Indian Premier League and till now have won four trophies. The team will yet again be willing to win its fifth title against Gujarat Titans.
Advertisement
1: 00 IST, March 20th 2024
MS Dhoni has been one of the most successful captains in the Indian Premier League and will once again want his team to lift the IPL trophy.
1: 00 IST, March 20th 2024
Shubman Gill is having a dream Indian Premier League 2023 with the bat and is currently holding the orange with 851 runs from 16 matches. He just needs 49 runs to reach the 900-run mark and also become the second batsman in the history to achieve the milestone.
Advertisement
1: 01 IST, March 20th 2024
Mohammed Shami currently holds the purple cap and has 27 wickets from 16 matches. The pacer is facing a lot of competition from his teammate Rashid Khan and is just one wicket away from leveling Shami's tally.
1: 05 IST, March 20th 2024
The Gujarat Titans have shown their complete dominance in the race of the purple cap as Mohammed Shami, Rashid Khan and Mohit Sharma are in the top three positions in the standings.
Advertisement
8: 13 IST, May 28th 2023
The fans will be eyeing the performance of CSK's opening pair Ruturaj Gaekwad and Devon Conway as till now in the tournament they have given their team useful starts and will once again have the responsibility to repeat the same performance.
1: 01 IST, March 20th 2024
The Gujarat Titans thrashed the Mumbai Indians by 62 runs in the Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League 2023 courtesy of a Shubman Gill show in the first innings.
Advertisement
1: 05 IST, March 20th 2024
The Chennai Super Kings before the Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League 2023 had not defeated the Gujarat Titans in the history of the Indian Premier League but the team now will be playing its tenth final in its 14th appearance as it defeated the same Titans in the Qualifier 1 of IPL 2023.
1: 05 IST, March 20th 2024
The Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans and MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings will take on each other in the final battle of the Indian Premier League 2023 and also will fight for the title.
Advertisement
1: 04 IST, March 20th 2024
The Chennai Super Kings and the Gujarat Titans have been one of the most consistent teams in the Indian Premier League 2023 and it is very hard to predict who wins the final battle of Ahmedabad.
Published May 28th, 2023 at 07:00 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.