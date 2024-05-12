CSK vs GT: Ravindra Jadeja given out for obstructing the field; Did he willingly cheat?

Advertisement

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday defeated Rajasthan Royals (RR) to win the much-needed IPL 2024 match before the end of the league stage. With the 5-wicket victory over RR, CSK secured two crucial points in the points table to keep themselves alive in the IPL playoff race.

Simarjeet Singh was a pick of the bowler for CSK as he picked up three wickets and have away just 26 runs in his quota of four overs. Thanks to his amazing bowling display, CSK restricted RR to a paltry score of 141/5 in 20 overs. CSK chased down the target in 18.2 overs with Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sameer Rizvi finishing the game.

During the match, Ravindra Jadeja was involved in a controversy as he was given out for obstructing the field. The incident took place in the 16th over when RR wicket-keeper Sanju Samson threw the ball at the non-striker's end after confusion ensued between Jadeja and CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Sanju Samson asked the on-field umpire to check upstairs and the TV umpire found Jadeja guilty of field obstruction. Jadeja was unhappy with the decision and was seen saying something to himself while walking back to the pavilion.

CSK vs RR

Chennai Super Kings on Sunday clinched a five-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals in a low-scoring thriller to brighten their IPL playoffs qualification chances here on Sunday.

Chasing a modest 142 on a tricky surface, CSK made 145 for five in 18.2 overs with skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad dropping the anchor to make a well-compiled unbeaten 42 (41 balls, 1x4s, 2x6s).

Rookie Sameer Rizvi hit an eight-ball 15 not out with three fours to end the game in a jiffy after Ravindra Jadeja became the third batter in IPL history to be adjudged out after obstructing the field.

Earlier in the first innings, Chennai Super Kings bowler led by seamer Simarjeet Singh produced a unified show to restrict Rajasthan Royals to a moderate 141 for five.

Tushar Deshpande took 2/30 while the others produced disciplined spells.

For RR, Riyan Parag top scored with 47 not out off 35 balls with three sixes and one four.

Brief scores: Rajasthan Royals 141/5 in 20 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 24, Riyan Parag 47 not out, Tushar Deshpande 2/30, Simarjeet Singh 3/26) lost to Chennai Super Kings 145/5 in 18.2 overs (Rachin Ravindra 27, Ruturaj Gaikwad 42 not out; Ravichandran Ashwin 2/35, Nandre Burger 1/21, Yuzvendra Chahal 1/22) by 5 wickets.