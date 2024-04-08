Advertisement

IPL 2024 action is in full flow, and amid all the excitement tonight, old rivals Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders will collide at the iconic Chepauk. Both teams have undergone heavy transitions lately, yet the clash would still be earmarked for MS Dhoni vs Gautam Gambhir. Both veterans have slightly different roles than they used to half a decade ago, yet it will be a momentous moment when they pass the pleasantries during the CSK vs KKR IPL 2024 match number 22.

Ahead of the start of the Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders match, IPL's X handle has published a special clip of MS Dhoni. The video showcases Dhoni smashing the ball at will during the net sessions. Earlier in the IPL 2024, MS Dhoni displayed that he still got it at the age of 42. Dhoni pummeled the Delhi Capitals bowlers by smacking 37 runs in just 16 balls. In his quickfire knock, MSD sent the ball into the stands three times. The highlight of his innings was the one-handed six toward the deep mid-wicket region.

Considering he is practicing to launch it into orbit again, KKR bowlers could have a hard time at the M. Chidambaram Stadium.

CSK vs KKR IPL 2024: Preview

CSK and KKR are formidable competitors and whenever they collide a spectacle for the fans emerges. Something similar of the sort is expected when the two teams will take on each other on Monday. On the league table, KKR are faring better than CSK at the moment, but when it comes to head-to-head battle, CSK have acres of advantage over KKR. Both the teams have squared off 29 times in IPL. CSK have won 18 of these encounters, whereas KKR won 10 games against CSK. One match ended in a no result because of inclement weather. The form KKR are in they could enter with some momentum. However, it is always difficult to beat Chennai in Chennai. Thus, an intriguing encounter is set to take place, let's see who comes out on top.