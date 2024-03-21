×

Updated March 21st, 2024 at 14:34 IST

CSK vs RCB: Can Virat Kohli FINALLY end MS Dhoni's stranglehold over his team in IPL 2024?

As the CSK vs RCB match closes in, a big question remains: Can Virat Kohli take off the chokehold that MS Dhoni has held on him for years in the IPL?

Reported by: Pavitra Shome
Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni
Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni | Image:.
The IPL 2024 season is just a day away, and the buzz is electrifying as time goes by. The thrill has doubled as the opening clash for the 2024 season is a grand affair. The Chennai Super Kings, led by MS Dhoni, will be up against the Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium. The match will be a genuine showcase of the immortals as MSD and Virat Kohli will be the centrepiece of the clash. Who will clinch the opening match and start the season on a winning note? Let's take a deeper head-to-head look at both teams.

Also Read: IPL 2024: A list of injured and replacement players from all Indian Premier League teams

Clash of the Immortals as IPL 2024 will open with MS Dhoni vs Virat Kohli: What's the Head-to-Head score?

As one of the most successful franchises, the Chennai Super Kings will defend their title this year after winning it for the 5th time in the IPL 2023 season. But the RCB Men's side is yet to win a title as they will look to end a longstanding winless streak. In terms of head-to-head, Bengaluru and Chennai have had 31 matches since 2008, where CSK has won the most number of times (20). While RCB has won ten times, one match ended in a draw.

The Chennai Super Kings have emerged as a formidable force. With MS Dhoni at the helm and having star-studded players like Ravindra Jadeja, Ajinkya Rahane and Moeen Ali, it will be difficult for the other teams to breach their strategy. 

MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli hug it out before an IPL match | Image: BCCI/IPL

However, for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, it has turned out to be a 'Make it or Break it' situation this year. Certainly, RCB has a powerful opening duo. But when a Chanakya-like skipper is standing against you, it gets difficult to compete. In the IPL, Virat's popularity has seemingly been shunted by MS Dhoni's grit. Kohli misfired massively in the 2023 season and lost the only match that they had against Chennai by eight runs. 

Also Read: Five Virat Kohli innings that prove he is the king of the IPL

But can Kohli and team defeat the boisterous CSK? Nothing is impossible. The only way for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru to be productive is for the openers to perform and produce runs in the powerplay. Kohli needs to step up and deliver his A-game as he makes his return to competitive action. The RCB women were the ones who brought gold to the trophyless franchise's dusty cabinet, and the onus will remain on the men to end the winless streak.

Published March 21st, 2024 at 14:32 IST

