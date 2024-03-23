CSK vs RCB: Deepak Chahar intentionally pushes Virat Kohli on pitch, here's how VK reacted

Advertisement

The IPL 2024 season had a stellar start to the season and the defending champions, Chennai Super Kings, put up a spectacular display against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Southern Derby. It was a spectacle for the fans as they saw the beginning of a new under the captaincy of Ruturaj Gaikwad after MS Dhoni handed the reins to him. The Bengaluru fans also saw Virat Kohli return to action after an extended break. During the match, a moment ensued on the pitch between Deepak Chahar and Kohli where it looked like they collided on the field. But what happened after that?

Also Read: 'DO IT ASAP!': Kevin Pietersen issues stern ULTIMATUM on IPL 2024

Advertisement

Deepak Chahar pushes Virat Kohli during the CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 clash, Kohli reacts

Deepak Chahar and Virat Kohli engaged in a slight banter during the IPl 2024 match between the Chennai Super Kings and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The incident occurred during the season opener match when RCB was batting as CSK's Deepak Chahar bowled the over.

Advertisement

Virat Kohli hit a shot and was running towards the non-striker's end when Chahar came between his path. The bowler tried to playfully push him as he made the run. Kohli attempted a cheeky prod at Chahar in response as he hit him with the back in his back. The two cricket players shared a touching moment that is currently trending on the internet.

What they not show on tv / what csk fans not show on Twitter because Virat Kohli isn't aggressive here , people will find one clip of his agression and run agendas on it for reach but noone shows these #ViratKohli𓃵 #RCBvsCSK #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/n3DfumBWWL — Kohli bodacious 🫠 (@goatLi14616) March 22, 2024

Also Read: 'BCCI offered me captaincy in 2007, but my observation of Dhoni...': Sachin Tendulkar narrates story

Chennai Super Kings beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets in the IPL opener on Friday. RCB recovered to 173 for six against CSK after opting to bat. Skipper Faf du Plessis (35 off 23) got his team off the blocks before the visitors collapsed to 78 for five.

Advertisement

Anuj Rawat (48 off 25) and Dinesh Karthik (38 not out off 26) shared a 95-run standoff 50 balls for the sixth wicket to give some respectability to the total. Mustafizur Rahman was the stand-out bowler for CSK taking four wickets. In response, CSK got home in 18.4 overs after contributions from debutant Rachin Ravindra (37 off 15), seasoned Ajinkya Rahane (27 off 19), Shivam Dube (34 not out off 28) and Ravindra Jadeja (25 not out off 17).

(With PTI Inputs)