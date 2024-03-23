Updated March 23rd, 2024 at 14:28 IST
CSK vs RCB: Deepak Chahar intentionally pushes Virat Kohli on pitch, here's how VK reacted
The CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 match saw a moment when Deepak Chahar seemingly pushed Virat Kohli on the pitch, and the star-batter had a retort for Chahar!
The IPL 2024 season had a stellar start to the season and the defending champions, Chennai Super Kings, put up a spectacular display against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Southern Derby. It was a spectacle for the fans as they saw the beginning of a new under the captaincy of Ruturaj Gaikwad after MS Dhoni handed the reins to him. The Bengaluru fans also saw Virat Kohli return to action after an extended break. During the match, a moment ensued on the pitch between Deepak Chahar and Kohli where it looked like they collided on the field. But what happened after that?
Deepak Chahar pushes Virat Kohli during the CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 clash, Kohli reacts
Deepak Chahar and Virat Kohli engaged in a slight banter during the IPl 2024 match between the Chennai Super Kings and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The incident occurred during the season opener match when RCB was batting as CSK's Deepak Chahar bowled the over.
Virat Kohli hit a shot and was running towards the non-striker's end when Chahar came between his path. The bowler tried to playfully push him as he made the run. Kohli attempted a cheeky prod at Chahar in response as he hit him with the back in his back. The two cricket players shared a touching moment that is currently trending on the internet.
Chennai Super Kings beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets in the IPL opener on Friday. RCB recovered to 173 for six against CSK after opting to bat. Skipper Faf du Plessis (35 off 23) got his team off the blocks before the visitors collapsed to 78 for five.
Anuj Rawat (48 off 25) and Dinesh Karthik (38 not out off 26) shared a 95-run standoff 50 balls for the sixth wicket to give some respectability to the total. Mustafizur Rahman was the stand-out bowler for CSK taking four wickets. In response, CSK got home in 18.4 overs after contributions from debutant Rachin Ravindra (37 off 15), seasoned Ajinkya Rahane (27 off 19), Shivam Dube (34 not out off 28) and Ravindra Jadeja (25 not out off 17).
(With PTI Inputs)
Published March 23rd, 2024 at 14:26 IST
