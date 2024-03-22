×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 10:28 IST

CSK vs RCB LIVE Streaming: When and where to IPL 2024 opening match on TV and Online?

Get the Dream11 prediction, pitch analysis, weather report, live streaming and more for the IPL 2024 opening match between CSK and RCB.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni
Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni look on at the IPL title | Image: BCCI/IPL
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

The IPL 2024 season is all set to commence and it will open with a much-anticipated clash between two titanic teams, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The 2024 season will mark the commencement of a new era as MS Dhoni handed over the captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad, and this year will have relatively fresh faces as the skipper of the squads. But the eyes will be locked in to watch MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli, and the opening match-up itself is set to be an electrifying start to the coveted tournament.   

Also Read: 'It's really tricky...': Matthew Hayden urges CSK to target Virat Kohli early in IPL 2024 opener

Advertisement

IPL 2024, CSK vs RCB Live Streaming: Timing, venue, schedule, full squad and other details you need to know

When will the IPL 2024, CSK vs RCB take place?

The IPL 2024, CSK vs RCB match will commence on Friday, March 22nd, 2024. The match will begin at 08:00 PM IST onwards

Where will the IPL 2024, CSK vs RCB take place?

The IPL 2024, CSK vs RCB will be hosted at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Tamil Nadu

How to watch the IPL 2024, CSK vs RCB Live telecast in India?

Fans in India can watch IPL 2024, CSK vs RCB live telecast via the Star Sports Network

How to watch the IPL 2024, CSK vs RCB Live Streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch IPL 2024, CSK vs RCB Live Streaming via the JioCinema app and website. 

Also Read: 'This is our Time': With refreshed Virat Kohli, RCB show their confident side after WPL triumph

Advertisement

How to watch the IPL 2024, CSK vs RCB Live Streaming in US?

Fans in the US can watch the IPL 2024, CSK vs RCB Live Streaming via Willow TV

Advertisement

How to watch the IPL 2024, CSK vs RCB Live Streaming in UK?

 Fans in the UK can watch the IPL 2024, CSK vs RCB Live telecast via Sky Sports. The live streaming will be available on DAZN.

Advertisement

How to watch the IPL 2024, CSK vs RCB Live Streaming & Telecast in other parts of the world?

  • Canada – Willow TV
  • Australia – Fox Sports
  • New Zealand – Sky Sport NZ
  • South Africa – SuperSport
  • Pakistan – Yupp TV
  • Caribbean – Flow Sports
  • Bangladesh – Gazi TV
  • Afghanistan – Ariana Television Network
  • Nepal – Star Sports, Yupp TV
  • the US – Star Sports, Yupp TV
  • Maldives – Star Sports, Yupp TV
  • Singapore – StarHub
  • Guyana – ENet

IPL 2024, CSK vs RCB Full Squad

CSK Squad for IPL 2024 Season: MS Dhoni (c), Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Devon Conway, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Mustafizur Rahman, Avanish Rao Aravelly.

Advertisement

RCB Squad for IPL 2024 Season: Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh, Saurav Chauhan

Advertisement

Published March 22nd, 2024 at 10:28 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on Thursday

CM Kejriwal Arrest LIVE

a few seconds ago
Delhi Liquor Policy Case

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

a few seconds ago
aap protest

Heavy Traffic at ITO

2 minutes ago
Samsonite

Samsonite Hong Kong

3 minutes ago
Ruturaj Gaikwad and MS Dhoni

Ruturaj Gaikwad on MSD

3 minutes ago
Allahabad High Court Declares UP Madrasa Education Act Unconstitutional

UP Madrasa Board Case

3 minutes ago
PM Modi in Bhutan

India news Live

5 minutes ago
Tamilisai Soundararajan Applauds PM Mod

Tamilisai Soundararajan

5 minutes ago
Randeep Hooda in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar

Veer Savarkar Reviews

7 minutes ago
CSK vs RCB, MS Dhoni vs Virat Kohli in IPL 2024 opener

Kohli on Dhoni, CSK clash

9 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal Arrested

Arvind Kejriwal To Spend

10 minutes ago
Mukesh Ambani Family Picture

Nita Ambani's 'Son' Happy

12 minutes ago
AAP workers protest at ITO

AAP Leaders Detained

14 minutes ago
Evergrande fraud case

Evergrande fraud case

15 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal

Bonds Donors to AAP

17 minutes ago
Bharatpur tractor incident

Hazare Opposed Kejriwal

18 minutes ago
6 Years Later, Delhi HC Admits CBI's Plea Against Acquittal Of A Raja, Others

2G Scam

18 minutes ago
United Nations

UN unanimously passes fir

19 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BREAKING: Sec 144 Outside Delhi CM Kejriwal's Residence, Security Beefed

    India News14 hours ago

  2. Shabir Shah's Daughter Renounces Father's Separatist Ideology

    India News16 hours ago

  3. BJP Will Bag All 10 LS Seats From Haryana, Modi Will Become PM For Thir

    India News18 hours ago

  4. Thane: 8 Fake Cops Intercept Courier Company's Car, Steal Rs 5.4 Crore

    India News19 hours ago

  5. SC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance of Attack on Adv Bhatia, Calls For Action

    India News20 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo