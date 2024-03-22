Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni look on at the IPL title | Image: BCCI/IPL

The IPL 2024 season is all set to commence and it will open with a much-anticipated clash between two titanic teams, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The 2024 season will mark the commencement of a new era as MS Dhoni handed over the captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad, and this year will have relatively fresh faces as the skipper of the squads. But the eyes will be locked in to watch MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli, and the opening match-up itself is set to be an electrifying start to the coveted tournament.

IPL 2024, CSK vs RCB Live Streaming: Timing, venue, schedule, full squad and other details you need to know

When will the IPL 2024, CSK vs RCB take place?

The IPL 2024, CSK vs RCB match will commence on Friday, March 22nd, 2024. The match will begin at 08:00 PM IST onwards

Where will the IPL 2024, CSK vs RCB take place?

The IPL 2024, CSK vs RCB will be hosted at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

How to watch the IPL 2024, CSK vs RCB Live telecast in India?

Fans in India can watch IPL 2024, CSK vs RCB live telecast via the Star Sports Network

How to watch the IPL 2024, CSK vs RCB Live Streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch IPL 2024, CSK vs RCB Live Streaming via the JioCinema app and website.

How to watch the IPL 2024, CSK vs RCB Live Streaming in US?

Fans in the US can watch the IPL 2024, CSK vs RCB Live Streaming via Willow TV

How to watch the IPL 2024, CSK vs RCB Live Streaming in UK?

Fans in the UK can watch the IPL 2024, CSK vs RCB Live telecast via Sky Sports. The live streaming will be available on DAZN.

How to watch the IPL 2024, CSK vs RCB Live Streaming & Telecast in other parts of the world?

Canada – Willow TV

Australia – Fox Sports

New Zealand – Sky Sport NZ

South Africa – SuperSport

Pakistan – Yupp TV

Caribbean – Flow Sports

Bangladesh – Gazi TV

Afghanistan – Ariana Television Network

Nepal – Star Sports, Yupp TV

the US – Star Sports, Yupp TV

Maldives – Star Sports, Yupp TV

Singapore – StarHub

Guyana – ENet

IPL 2024, CSK vs RCB Full Squad

CSK Squad for IPL 2024 Season: MS Dhoni (c), Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Devon Conway, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Mustafizur Rahman, Avanish Rao Aravelly.

RCB Squad for IPL 2024 Season: Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh, Saurav Chauhan