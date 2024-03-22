×

Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 21:24 IST

CSK vs RCB: Rachin Ravindra & Ajinkya Rahane combine to pull off a spectacular catch of Virat Kohli

During the CSK vs RCB game of IPL 2024, Rachin Ravindra and Ajinkya Rahane combined to pull of a spectacular catch of Virat Kohli. Watch what transpired.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
RCB vs CSK
Virat Kohli's dismissal from RCB vs CSK game of IPL 2024. | Image:Jio Cinema
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The IPL 2024 is on its way and the intense T20 action is back again. On Day 1 of the 17th season, RCB and CSK are squaring off at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium. RCB captain Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli gave RCB a rollicking start, however, the innings soon fell apart.

Also Read | IPL 2024 CSK vs RCB Live Score

CSK vs RCB IPL 2024: Ajinkya Rahane and Rachin Ravindra team-up to dismiss Virat Kohli

Following Faf du Plessis' quick-fire 35 runs knock, Royal Challengers Bengaluru endured a double blow in the form of Rajat Patidar and Glenn Maxwell. The onus then fell on Virat Kohli to once again take the team out of a difficult position. Kohli and Cameron Green approached cautiously and eventually Kohli also got out. Mustafizur Rahman got him out but it could be defined as a fielder's wicket rather than the bowler's. It was the 11.2 delivery of their innings, Rahman banged in short and Kohli went with a pull. The airborne went to the deep square leg region where a running Ajinkya Rahane locked himself under the ball and caught the ball. Since he ran to get hold of the ball, his friction might have pushed him across the boundary rope but fortunately, Ravin Ravindra was standing in close proximity. Rahane threw the ball and Ravindra made no error in catching it safely. Take a look at the team effort presented by Rahane and CSK debutant Rachin Ravindra.

Also Read | Anand Mahindra gifts Sarfaraz Khan's father a Thar after son's debut

CSK vs RCB: CSK have their noses in front

Kohli's wicket put RCB in a spot of bother. Following his dismissal, Cameron Green also departed. RCB are currently reeling at 90/5 after 14 overs. It should be noted that, it was the year 2008 when RCB last won against CSK at Chepauk. By the looks of it, RCB could still get to a par total, but will be it enough against the defending champions who are brimming with confidence under a new captain, and an age-old leader?

Published March 22nd, 2024 at 21:24 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

