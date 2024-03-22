Advertisement

The IPL 2024 is on its way and the intense T20 action is back again. On Day 1 of the 17th season, RCB and CSK are squaring off at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium. RCB captain Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli gave RCB a rollicking start, however, the innings soon fell apart.

CSK vs RCB IPL 2024: Ajinkya Rahane and Rachin Ravindra team-up to dismiss Virat Kohli

Following Faf du Plessis' quick-fire 35 runs knock, Royal Challengers Bengaluru endured a double blow in the form of Rajat Patidar and Glenn Maxwell. The onus then fell on Virat Kohli to once again take the team out of a difficult position. Kohli and Cameron Green approached cautiously and eventually Kohli also got out. Mustafizur Rahman got him out but it could be defined as a fielder's wicket rather than the bowler's. It was the 11.2 delivery of their innings, Rahman banged in short and Kohli went with a pull. The airborne went to the deep square leg region where a running Ajinkya Rahane locked himself under the ball and caught the ball. Since he ran to get hold of the ball, his friction might have pushed him across the boundary rope but fortunately, Ravin Ravindra was standing in close proximity. Rahane threw the ball and Ravindra made no error in catching it safely. Take a look at the team effort presented by Rahane and CSK debutant Rachin Ravindra.

CSK vs RCB: CSK have their noses in front

Kohli's wicket put RCB in a spot of bother. Following his dismissal, Cameron Green also departed. RCB are currently reeling at 90/5 after 14 overs. It should be noted that, it was the year 2008 when RCB last won against CSK at Chepauk. By the looks of it, RCB could still get to a par total, but will be it enough against the defending champions who are brimming with confidence under a new captain, and an age-old leader?