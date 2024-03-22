×

Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 14:48 IST

CSK vs RCB: Who Will Win Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Today's IPL Match?

The Indian Premier League 2024 opening match is going to take place at the home ground of CSK. Let’s take a look at which team is a contender to win.

Reported by: Garvit Parashar
Who Will Win Today's IPL Match Between CSK And RCB?
Who Will Win Today's IPL Match Between CSK And RCB? | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
The day of the Indian Premier League has finally arrived, and as expected, it is going to be a blockbuster. The opening match of this tournament is taking place between two of the most favourite teams in this league, the Chennai Super Kings, led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, led by Faf Du Plessis.  

Mahendra Singh Dhoni not leading the Chennai Super Kings came as a shock for the Super Kings fans when Ruturaj Gaikwad was featured in all captains meetings before the tournament eve. Later, the franchise posted a press release in which they said that MS Dhoni had handed over the captaincy to the young opening batsman, Ruturaj Gaikwad. 

Winner Prediction: 

Well, now looking at the team and the combination, it's hard to tell who has the upper hand in the first encounter of IPL 2024. The Chennai Super Kings want to continue the momentum that they left in Ahmedabad last year. Whereas, Royal Challengers Bengaluru wants to add their name to the trophy. 

Royal Challengers Bengaluru:

Strong & Weak Points:

The RCB is looking like a pretty good team on paper, as their batting starts with Faf Du Plessis, Virat Kohli, and Glen Maxwell. Virat and Maxwell had a great World Cup tournament last year. 

After this, the batting unit features Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, and Cameron Green. Patidar was added to the Indian Test team against England but failed to cement his place, and he will try to make a strong impact in this tournament to make a comeback. 

In bowling, after a long time, the unit of RCB is looking solid. With Mohammed Siraj, Topley, Alzarri Joseph, Lokie Ferguson, and Tom Curran, fast bowling is ticking all the boxes. But as always, the team has no big name on the spin side; they have Karan Sharma, but he has not had a very big impact in the tournament. The first match of the side is against the Chennai Super Kings at their den Chepauk stadium, which favours spin bowling. The lack of an experienced spinner can cost RCB a negative side in the game. 

Chennai Super Kings:

Strong & Weak Points:

The five-time champion and defending champion will start their campaign to defend their title. The batting unit of the team features Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, the star boy Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, and Daryl Mitchell. Both the Kiwi players had a great World Cup 2023 tournament and scored a lot of runs. 

The good thing for CSK is that they have a team with deep batting, with Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali coming later, and then Mahendra Singh Dhoni. And it is not ending here. The lower order has Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur; both of them have shown their batting prowess in the tournament. 

The fast bowling team has many international superstars, including Deepak Chahar, Mustafizur Rahman, Simranjeet Singh, and Daryl Mitchell. They have some young bowling options on the pace side. But there is only one big Indian name on the spinning side. Jadeja is the only one with experience on Indian pitches, and apart from him, they have only international options. They have Theekshana, Moeen Ali, Santner, and Rachin Ravindra. CSK will miss the services of Matheesha Pathirana. 

Final Conclusion:

Both of the teams have strong and weak points, but looking at both teams and the venue, Chennai Super Kings has an upper hand in the match. Ruturaj Gaikwad, backed by MS Dhoni, will try to get in groove from their first match at Anbuden. 

RCB, on the other hand, will try to take the momentum from the first match and take the lead from the start. A lot will depend on the toss; it was 15 years ago when RCB won a match at Chepauk, and they want to end the drought of wins. 

Published March 22nd, 2024 at 14:48 IST

