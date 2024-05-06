Advertisement

In a candid conversation on the Kutti Stories show with R Ashwin, David Warner delved into the emotional aftermath of his unexpected departure from Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), revealing his surprise at being blocked by the IPL franchise on social media. Warner appeared on Ravichandran Ashwin's YouTube channel for a chat, where he touched upon various subjects including his love for India and Telegu movies.

David Warner opens up on being blocked by SRH

Recalling the unexpected turn of events during the IPL 2021 season, David Warner expressed his profound sense of hurt over the abrupt end to his journey with SRH. Having commenced as the team's captain, Warner faced the humiliation of being stripped of his leadership role midway through the season, subsequently finding himself sidelined due to a dip in form. Kane Williamson took over the captaincy of SRH for the remainder of the season.

The once-celebrated alliance between David Warner and Sunrisers Hyderabad soured, culminating in a parting of ways that left the Australian cricketer reeling with unanswered questions. The final nail in the coffin came when SRH blocked Warner on its social media handles. Ashwin asked Warner about the incident, to which the Australian batter revealed his side of the story.

"I did feel hurt. It was a sense of hurt for fans. The fans are the most important relationship that you can have and the engagements with the fans that the team had and I had was very good," David Warner remarked.

"Not sure why I was blocked but I did engage with a lot of fans on social media for Sunrisers and I felt like it was my duty to keep on engaging with the fans. Making sure that they keep coming back because that's what's most important. That's your value. From the blocking point of view, I don't know. It was bizarre. But at the end of the day, I still got fans who come to my page and I talk to everyone. So, that's great," Warner added.

David Warner was released from SRH ahead of the IPL 2022 season following which he returned to his previous franchise Delhi Capitals, an outfit he began his IPL career with. Warner has since been playing for Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League. He even led the side in the absence of Rishabh Pant during the IPL 2023 season.

Australian Test captain Pat Cummins is the current skipper of SRH. Under his guidance, the franchise is performing well and is among the top contenders to qualify for the IPL 2024 playoffs.