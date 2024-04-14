×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 13th, 2024 at 15:09 IST

'Before I batted, Ricky said just...': Jake Fraser-McGurk reveals Ponting's big backing in IPL 2024

Delhi Capitals young batting sensation Jake Fraser-McGurk says if he could handle the nerves on his IPL debut, the credit goes to coach Ricky Ponting, who advised him to time the ball instead of swinging his bat wildly.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
IPL 2024: Jake Fraser-McGurk with Ricky Ponting
IPL 2024: Jake Fraser-McGurk with Ricky Ponting | Image:BCCI/IPL
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Delhi Capitals young batting sensation Jake Fraser-McGurk says if he could handle the nerves on his IPL debut, the credit goes to coach Ricky Ponting, who advised him to time the ball instead of swinging his bat wildly. Fraser-McGurk, who turned 22 on Thursday, was handed debut on Friday against Lucknow Super Giants.

Fraser-McGurk, who holds the record for the fastest List A century in 29 balls, seized the opportunity with both hands, smashing a 35-ball 55 to set up their six-wicket win, that helped move up from the bottom of the standings.

Advertisement

"My instincts are aggressive, but before I went out to bat, Ricky said just focus on the timing, middle the ball, don't try to hit it too hard," said the Victorian.

"That sort of helped me ease my nerves, went out there and had a great innings, and hopefully continue doing it." He began by hitting six off Yash Thakur in the very second ball he faced, then he hammered Arshad Khan for a 96-metre six.

Advertisement

But his biggest assault came against India spin bowling all-rounder Krunal Pandya when he spanked him for three sixes in a row to virtually kill the contest.

"It's just the same thing I've been doing in every other game for the last eight months -- watch the ball, react to it and play to your instinct," Fraser-McGurk, who struck five sixes and two fours during his innings, spoke about his approach.

Advertisement

Having gone unsold at the auction, the young Aussie top-order batter, who has two ODI appearances, was signed at his base price of Rs 50 lakh as a replacement for Lungi Ngidi.

Before IPL, the youngster played three matches for Dubai Capitals in the ILT20 this season where he scored 109 runs in his three innings at a strike rate of 213.72.

Advertisement

A surreal moment 

"It was a surreal moment, obviously it hadn't sunk in yet playing in the IPL. It's just an amazing team and organisation to be part of," an elated Jake added while talking about his memorable debut.

Advertisement

"It's an amazing feeling being able to contribute to Delhi Capitals' win and hopefully we keep this going. The atmosphere out here is unbelievable, stadiums are massive, so many people and always loud. It's a lot different to back home," he concluded.

Advertisement

Published April 13th, 2024 at 15:09 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Indian stock markets to open higher

LIC investments in Adani

7 minutes ago
UFC

UFC 300 Results

9 minutes ago
Credit Card

Credit card rules

10 minutes ago
UFC stunned by Max Holloway insane KO

UFC 300 Results

16 minutes ago
Students

More focus on quality edu

21 minutes ago
Israel's ambassador to India Naor Gilon

Naor Gilon Slams Iran

21 minutes ago
PM Modi hands over first copy of manifesto to beneficiaries

National Digital Varsity

22 minutes ago
PM Narendra Modi

BJP Manifesto on jobs

23 minutes ago
Indian Embassy Issue Fresh Advisory, Helpline Numbers as Iran-Israel Tensions Escalates

Indian Nationals Advisory

24 minutes ago
Housing

Affordable homes

25 minutes ago
Real estate

Realty skills imperative

25 minutes ago
Iran Israel War

Israel Closes Schools

25 minutes ago
IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG Live Score & Updates

IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG Live

25 minutes ago
PM Modi with Union Minister Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and BJP president JP Nadda

More IITs, IIMs, AIIMS

25 minutes ago
Akshay Bhatia

Akshay slips at end of R3

32 minutes ago
Shikhar Dhawan

Bangar on Dhawan's injury

35 minutes ago
D Gukesh

Gukesh beats Gujrathi

37 minutes ago
PM Modi in Hoshangabad

LS Election 2024 LIVE

37 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Man Stoned To Death After Sending Inappropriate Photos to Woman

    India News15 hours ago

  2. Israel Finds Body of Teen Whose Disappearance Led to Settler Violence

    World15 hours ago

  3. Pakistan: Search on for Gunmen who Abducted Bus Passengers, Killed 11

    World16 hours ago

  4. How This Indian-Origin Couple Survived the Sydney Mall Attack

    World17 hours ago

  5. YouTuber Couple Jumps to Death From 7th Floor of High Rise in Delhi-NCR

    India News17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo