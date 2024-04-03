Updated April 3rd, 2024 at 18:44 IST

IPL 2024, DC vs KKR Live Score & Updates: Kolkata will look to go on top of table

In Match 16 of the IPL 2024, Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals will take on Shreyas Iyer's Kolkata Knight Riders. Catch the live updates from the DC vs KKR match instantly. Stay at republicworld.com for the live score and updates from the match.