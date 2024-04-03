Updated April 3rd, 2024 at 18:44 IST
IPL 2024, DC vs KKR Live Score & Updates: Kolkata will look to go on top of table
In Match 16 of the IPL 2024, Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals will take on Shreyas Iyer's Kolkata Knight Riders. Catch the live updates from the DC vs KKR match instantly. Stay at republicworld.com for the live score and updates from the match.
6: 44 IST, April 3rd 2024
Prithvi Shaw and Rinku Singh speak to the IPL social media team ahead of the DC vs KKR match. Listen to the match preview from them.
6: 42 IST, April 3rd 2024
DC's Predicted XI: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Abishek Porel, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed
Impact Subs: Sumit Kumar/Rasikh Dar Salam
KKR's Predicted XI: Philip Salt (w), Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Mitchell Starc, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy
Impact Sub: Suyash Sharma/Vaibhav Arora
5: 46 IST, April 3rd 2024
Fans can watch the live streaming of the DC vs KKR match on JioCinema app and website. The live broadcast will be available on Star Sports TV channels.
5: 45 IST, April 3rd 2024
Welcome to the blog for DC vs KKR IPL 2024 match. For all the updates related to the match, tune in to republicworld.com
