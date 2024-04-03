×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement
LIVE-BLOG

Updated April 3rd, 2024 at 18:44 IST

IPL 2024, DC vs KKR Live Score & Updates: Kolkata will look to go on top of table

In Match 16 of the IPL 2024, Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals will take on Shreyas Iyer's Kolkata Knight Riders. Catch the live updates from the DC vs KKR match instantly. Stay at republicworld.com for the live score and updates from the match.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
DC vs KKR
DC vs KKR | Image: IPL
IPL 2024, DC vs KKR Live Score: Listen to Shaw and Rinku for match preview
IPL 2024, DC vs KKR Live Score: Predicted XIs
IPL 2024, DC vs KKR Live Score: How to watch?
  • Listen to this article
6: 44 IST, April 3rd 2024

Prithvi Shaw and Rinku Singh speak to the IPL social media team ahead of the DC vs KKR match. Listen to the match preview from them.  

6: 42 IST, April 3rd 2024

DC's Predicted XI: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Abishek Porel, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed 

Impact Subs: Sumit Kumar/Rasikh Dar Salam

KKR's Predicted XI: Philip Salt (w), Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Mitchell Starc, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy 

Impact Sub: Suyash Sharma/Vaibhav Arora
 

Advertisement
5: 46 IST, April 3rd 2024

Fans can watch the live streaming of the DC vs KKR match on JioCinema app and website. The live broadcast will be available on Star Sports TV channels.

5: 45 IST, April 3rd 2024

Welcome to the blog for DC vs KKR IPL 2024 match. For all the updates related to the match, tune in to republicworld.com

Advertisement

Published April 3rd, 2024 at 17:47 IST

IPLKolkata Knight RidersDelhi Capitals

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ambati Rayudu slams RCB

Rayudu's TROLLS RCB

a few seconds ago
DC vs KKR

IPL 2024, DC vs KKR Live

6 minutes ago
Taiwan Earthquake

news

9 minutes ago
Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Wednesday Result

Nagaland Lottery Today

14 minutes ago
Vistara flight

Vistara Flight cancelled

17 minutes ago
Online payment

UPI transaction volume

19 minutes ago
Insolvency

Approval of resolution

20 minutes ago
Violence biggest challenge during elections in West Bengal: PM Modi

PM Modi

20 minutes ago
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Rajnath's Moye Moye Jibe

22 minutes ago
App Store

Apple sideloading apps

26 minutes ago
Karnataka High Court

Karnataka Shocker

29 minutes ago
NCIIPC-AICTE Pentathon 2024

NCIIPC-AICTE Pentathon

31 minutes ago
Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcolm McRae

Anya Taylor Is Married

31 minutes ago
Mayawati BSP

BSP List

32 minutes ago
NSA Ajit Doval led Indian Delegation at SCO Meet in Kazakhstan

Ajit Doval at SCO Meet

32 minutes ago
Startups

Startup investment trends

35 minutes ago
F1

Liberty Media to add Moto

38 minutes ago
Hema Malini Prays at Yamuna Bank in Mathura Ahead Of Nomination Filing

Hema Malini

41 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Kolkata: Police Recover Severed Head of Woman With Sindur and Bindi

    India News7 hours ago

  2. Arvind Kejriwal Unwell in Tihar Jail, Lost 4.5 Kg in 12 Days

    India News8 hours ago

  3. Video Shows Drunk British Royal Navy Official Trying To Bite People

    India News8 hours ago

  4. AAP Announces 'Samuhik Upwas' Against Kejriwal's Arrest on April 7

    India News8 hours ago

  5. Fact Check: Fake Newspaper Clip Claims Kejriwal Was Accused Of Rape

    India News8 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo