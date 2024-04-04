×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 4th, 2024 at 10:14 IST

DC vs KKR: Rishabh Pant fined Rs 24 lakh for second over rate offence in IPL 2024

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant has been fined Rs 24 lakh for a second over rate offence in the 2024 Indian Premier League. Pant was guilty of maintaining a slow-over in the game against Kolkata Knight Riders here on Wednesday. The rest of his teammates were fined 25 percent of their match fees

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Ricky Ponting with Rishabh Pant
Ricky Ponting with Rishabh Pant | Image:BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant has been fined Rs 24 lakh for a second over rate offence in the 2024 Indian Premier League.

Pant was guilty of maintaining a slow-over in the game against Kolkata Knight Riders here on Wednesday.

Advertisement

The rest of his teammates were fined 25 percent of their match fees. "Rishabh Pant, the Delhi Capitals captain, has been fined after his team maintained a slow over rate during their TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match against Kolkata Knight Riders..." said the IPL in a statement.

"As it was his team's second offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Pant was fined INR 24 lakhs.

Advertisement

"The rest of the members of the Playing XI, including the Impact Player, were each individually fined either INR 6 lakhs or 25 percent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser," it added.

Delhi Capitals lost the game to KKR by 106 runs after the latter smashed 272 for seven, the second highest total in IPL history. It was Delhi Capitals' third loss in four games. 

Advertisement

Published April 4th, 2024 at 10:14 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

India's services growth accelerated in March

Service sector surge

a few seconds ago
HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Q4

4 minutes ago
Taapsee Pannu Wedding News

Taapsee Pannu's Interview

5 minutes ago
navneet rana, amit shah

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

9 minutes ago
Bob Iger

Bob Iger under pressure

11 minutes ago
Boy falls in Borewell in Lachayan village of Indi taluk

Rescue Ops On

12 minutes ago
Donald Trump

Trump Money Case

13 minutes ago
Police have launched an investigation to nab the perpetrators.

Belagavi Murder

13 minutes ago
Gourav Vallabh

Gourav Vallabh Resigns

15 minutes ago
Rupee versus Dollar

Rupee record low

18 minutes ago
Blessy's file photo

Blessy Clarifies Rumours

21 minutes ago
The Matrix

Matrix 5 In The Works

21 minutes ago
NID DAT prelims result out

NID DAT Prelims Result

24 minutes ago
CSK vs GT

IPL 2024, GT vs PBKS

27 minutes ago
Representative

Philippines growth rate

30 minutes ago
Stock market news

Nifty, Sensex high

30 minutes ago
Mahindra latest addition to its SUV's

UV 3XO becomes Mahindra l

31 minutes ago
Curse of 27

What Is the Curse Of 27?

41 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Fruit Plants That Thrive In April

    Web Stories13 hours ago

  2. Party Flags Conspicuously Absent At Rahul Gandhi's Roadshow in Wayanad

    Lok Sabha Elections14 hours ago

  3. Jail Ke Taale Tootenge...: Sanjay Singh's First Reaction

    India News14 hours ago

  4. SC Transfers Case Linked to Mundra Port Drug Haul to Gujarat Court

    India News15 hours ago

  5. Biggest Challenge During Elections In West Bengal Is Violence: PM Modi

    India News16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo