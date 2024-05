Advertisement

Rajasthan Royals opted to field against Delhi Capitals in an IPL match here on Tuesday.

Delhi Capitals drafted in Afghanistan all-rounder Gulbadin Naib and veteran pacer Ishant Sharma in their playing XI, while Royals named South African all-rounder Donovan Ferreira and batter Shubham Dubey in the playing eleven.

Teams Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (c/wk), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Shai Hope, Tristan Stubbs, Gulbadin Naib, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma and Khaleel Ahmed.

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c/wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Rovman Powell, Shubham Dubey, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma and Yuzvendra Chahal.