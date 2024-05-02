Advertisement

Deepak Chahal's plight in the IPL 2024 continues as he has opted to walk out of the field due to an injury. The pacer bowled only two deliveries in the CSK vs PBKS IPL 2024 match and following that complained of some discomfort eventually leaving the field and could not even complete his over. Shardul Thakur bowled the remaining four deliveries. Many of the CSK fans are disappointed with Deepak Chahar and made their views visible about it on social media.

pic.twitter.com/cBNTFbPapo — Vince Sinha (@SinhaVince29999)

Deepak Chahar faces criticism after walking off the field during CSK vs PBKS

As Deepak Chahar approached to bowl the third delivery of the over, he paused in his delivery stride. The Rajasthan player was then seen talking to captain Ruturaj Gaikwad before walking off the field immediately. Shardul Thakur had to bowl the final four deliveries of the over. It's a major setback for CSK, who are defending a small total in the ongoing game.

Deepak Chahar has frauded this franchise more than Britishers frauded India. — Yash (@CSKYash_)

I feel bad for Deepak chahar. He needs to sort his hamstring out. May be Somthing to do with the back which might be connected to the hamstring. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan)

Deepak Chahar do us a favor brother — Heisenberg ☢ (@internetumpire)

Deepak Chahar single handedly making NCA a JOKE — Jaammii.. (@Jaammiing)

CSK will hope that the injury will not be long-lasting and that Deepak Chahar becomes available in the remaining games. Earlier this season, he missed two games due to a niggle. The reigning champions are already without Matheesha Pathirana and Tushar Deshpande for the current game, while Mustafizur Rahman will leave India after this game due to national team commitments.

Pathirana was also forced to walk off the field in the previous game against Sunrisers Hyderabad, missing the current match. Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, on the other side, reported that Deshpande was not feeling well.