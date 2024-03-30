Advertisement

In a thrilling encounter between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), KKR emerged victorious by 7 wickets with 19 balls to spare. The match saw RCB posting a competitive total of 182/6 in their 20 overs, thanks to Virat Kohli's brilliant unbeaten knock of 83* off 59 balls. In response, KKR chased down the target with ease, reaching 186/3 in just 16.5 overs. Sunil Narine was the standout performer, claiming 1 wicket for 40 runs and smashing 47 runs off 22 balls, earning him the Player of the Match award.

Delhi Police post on 'Delhi Boys' Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir goes viral

Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir exchanged pleasantries during the RCB vs. KKR IPL 2024 match. The world was waiting to watch how the reunion of the two Indian cricket veterans would play out. And, unlike the prior time, there was no hatred between the two.

A heartwarming moment during the RCB vs. KKR IPL 2024 match saw Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir sharing an embrace, signaling a newfound camaraderie. This unexpected display of sportsmanship gained widespread attention. Adding to the buzz, the Delhi Police utilized this instance as a means to promote conflict resolution, sharing a photo of the two players hugging with a meme template. The image featured a message encouraging individuals to dial 112 to resolve disputes, playfully referencing the famous on-field rivalry between Kohli and Gambhir. The post quickly went viral, resonating with fans and promoting a message of harmony and unity.