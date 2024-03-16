×

Updated March 16th, 2024 at 10:04 IST

Dhoni's potential shared captaincy in IPL 2024 sparks intrigue as Rayudu offers compelling insight

The possibility of Dhoni sharing Chennai's IPL 2024 captaincy generates curiosity, with Rayudu adding a thought-provoking perspective to the unfolding scenario.

Reported by: Aryan Suraj Chadha
Ambati Rayudu and MS Dhoni
Ambati Rayudu and MS Dhoni | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
The awaited captain of the Chennai Super Kings in the forthcoming IPL 2024 is none other than MS Dhoni, often known as Thala. The CSK crew welcomed him with tremendous enthusiasm and embraced the announcement with great enthusiasm this week. Cricket fans and supporters alike can expect an exciting start to the season as CSK hosts the tournament opener against RCB on March 22, further igniting the excitement.

Also Read: Eliminator: RCB's spin troika takes them to maiden WPL final

Ambati Rayudu made a huge statement on MS Dhoni’s role for CSK in the IPL 2024

Regarding the possible transition year for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and MS Dhoni's future with the franchise, Ambati Rayudu has provided an interesting viewpoint. In the midst of rumours that Dhoni's retirement is near, Rayudu speculates that the seasoned cricketer would think about delegating captaincy to a different player, especially if this coming season is his last in the IPL.

In an interview with Star Sports' "Press Room," Rayudu discussed the Impact Player Rule and how it would affect the leadership dynamics of CSK. He said that Dhoni may decide to abdicate his status as the team's captain and allow a different player to assume a more prominent leadership role.

With the first match of the season set for March 22 against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Rayudu underlined the importance of this season perhaps acting as a transitional stage for CSK. While admitting the uncertainties surrounding Dhoni's future, Rayudu made the suggestion that Dhoni would probably continue to play as the team's captain if he were to play past this season. He said: 

“With the impact player rule, he can take a back seat and promote someone to captain their side in the middle. So this year might be a transition year for CSK if it’s his last year, if he decides to play for a few more years, I think he would be the captain. I would personally like him to see as a captain.”

“I think if he has decided to play this season and if he is even 10% fit, he will definitely play the full season and knowing him, injury will not keep him out of the game and he has played through many injuries. Even during last season he was playing with a very bad knee injury, so I don’t think anything will stop him from playing this full season,”

Published March 16th, 2024 at 10:04 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

