×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 6th, 2024 at 12:39 IST

'Dhoni should have batted up': Pathan points finger at Gaikwad's captaincy tactics after loss to SRH

Ex-IND star holds CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad at fault after CSK's 2nd consecutive defeat in IPL 2024 and questioned why Dhoni was not moved up in the order.

Reported by: Pavitra Shome
Irfan Pathan, MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad
Irfan Pathan, MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad | Image: PTI / BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Chennai Super Kings suffered their second loss at the hands of the Sunrisers Hyderabad last night. While the Ruturaj Gaikwad era had a smooth start, the loss to SRH could be unsettling to the fans. One of the premier highlights of all CSK matches, MS Dhoni, has continued to prove his worth as a finisher after his masterclass against the Delhi Capitals. Even though Chennai lost the match-up, fans were overjoyed to see MSD bat. However, in the clash against SRH, Gaikwad's strategy as a skipper has come under scrutiny. 

Also Read: Abhishek Sharma credits Dad, Yuvraj Singh & Brian Lara for inspirational performance in SRH vs CSK

Advertisement

Ruturaj Gaikwad's perplexing strategy lambasted by former team India cricketer Irfan pathan

It looks like the CSK fans' biggest nightmare is turning into a reality, as a captaincy shift in the team hasn't settled well. While Ruturaj Gaikwad went off to a smooth start in the series, the last two matches have been a bummer for the Chennai-based IPL franchise. CSK could not capitalize while batting first as their top order faltered direly. MS Dhoni could have been the saviour as he proved to be a key hitter in the game. But Gaikwad and the CSK management chose to put MSD as the number seven batter and sent out Daryl Mitchell, who put up just 13 runs before being dismissed by T Natarajan. 

Advertisement

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan challenged the purpose behind keeping Dhoni back after SRH chased down the total with 11 balls remaining to hand Chennai their second straight loss in the IPL 2024 season. Pathan believes Dhoni should have been moved up in the order to tackle Hyderabad's Jaydev Unadkat and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

“Considering off cutter planning in to the pitch and match up against Bhuvi and Unadkat, Dhoni the right hand batsman should have batted up the order in this match vs SRH,” Irfan Pathan tweeted on X (Formerly Twitter).

Also Read: 'It's all Dhoni's fault': CSK fans fear the worst about Ruturaj after yet another loss in IPL 2024

Advertisement

Ruturaj Gaikwad and the Chennai Super Kings will have a chance to pull off a rebound, as their match will be at home. But their opponents are formidable, as the Kolkata Knight Riders have been a potent force to clash against. The team will be up for a challenge in their upcoming fixture at Chepauk.

Advertisement

Published April 6th, 2024 at 12:39 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Mamata Banerjee defends attack on NIA team in West Bengal

Mamata Defends Attack

a minute ago
Ranveer Singh

Ranveer's Viral Video

7 minutes ago
Declan Rice

EPL 2023/24 Golden Boot

9 minutes ago
Max Verstappen wins Pole in Japanese Grand Prix 2024

Max wins POLE in Japan

9 minutes ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika's Cryptic Post

10 minutes ago
police

Woman Paraded Semi-Naked

11 minutes ago
US

NYC Hijab Lawsuit

11 minutes ago
Nourishing Foods To Care For Your Sick Dog

Foods For Sick Dogs

18 minutes ago
Star Footballer Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi for ARG

26 minutes ago
Toto Wolff, Sebastian Vettel

Wolff on Vettel rumours

27 minutes ago
CM Yogi Adityanath will lead BJP's Lok Sabha elections campaign with first mega rally in Mathura.

CM Yogi on Terrorism

27 minutes ago
PM Modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

28 minutes ago
Fardeen Khan

Fardeen Khan Returns

29 minutes ago
Noida Orphanage Fire

Noida Orphanage Fire

31 minutes ago
UK's 111-Year-Old Briton John Tinniswood Becomes World's New Oldest Man

New Oldest Man

32 minutes ago
Government Denies Report On Targetted Assassinations

India Slams Report on Pak

36 minutes ago
Nail inspo

Summer Nail Paint Ideas

36 minutes ago
Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal

IPL 2024: RCB vs RR

39 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Indian Student, Dies in New York; 'All Possible' Help Extended By Govt

    India News14 hours ago

  2. Sec 144 in Noida, Greater Noida Till Apr 26: Here's What's Allowed

    India News19 hours ago

  3. Doull blasts Dhoni's OVERCONFIDENCE: 'I know he is the great MS but...'

    Sports 19 hours ago

  4. Company's 'Diktat' To Ban Lunch And Washroom Breaks | Bizarre News

    India Newsa day ago

  5. Assam: Nepali Tourist Alleges Molestation By Mob For Dressing Like a Boy

    India Newsa day ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo