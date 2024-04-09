×

Updated April 9th, 2024 at 17:11 IST

'Dhruv Jurel playing under captain who sends Ashwin ahead because World Cup spot is on the line'

Both Sanju Samson and Dhruv Jurel are vying for the wicketkeeper-batter position in the Indian squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024.

Reported by: Vishal Tiwari
Dhruv Jurel and Sanju Samson
Dhruv Jurel and Sanju Samson | Image:BCCI
In the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), a curious batting order decision by Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Sanju Samson has sparked a flurry of speculations among netizens and cricket enthusiasts. The spotlight is on Dhruv Jurel, a talented wicketkeeper-batter, who finds himself batting below seasoned off-spinner R Ashwin in the RR lineup.

Sanju Samson intentionally sidelining Dhruv Jurel?

Given that both Sanju Samson and Dhruv Jurel are vying for the wicketkeeper-batter position in the Indian squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024, some fans have jumped to the conclusion that Samson is intentionally sidelining Jurel to safeguard his own World Cup prospects. The narrative suggests that Samson, who also wears the gloves for RR, is deliberately promoting Ashwin ahead of Jurel to prevent the young talent from showcasing his batting prowess and, consequently, staking a strong claim for the national team spot.

However, a closer look at RR's batting strategy over the seasons debunks this conspiracy theory. Ashwin has frequently been sent up the order in previous IPL seasons whenever RR has lost early wickets, irrespective of who the opposition or the situation is. This tactical decision to utilize Ashwin's batting abilities higher up the order is not a new or isolated phenomenon specific to this season.

It is essential to approach such speculations with a balanced perspective and not rush to conclusions without considering the broader context and historical data. While the competition for a spot in the Indian T20 World Cup squad is undoubtedly intense, it is unfair to question the integrity and sportsmanship of players like Sanju Samson based on isolated tactical decisions during IPL matches.

Dhruv Jurel, a promising talent with a bright future, should be given the opportunity to prove his mettle on the field rather than being overshadowed by unfounded rumors. As the IPL season progresses, it will be interesting to see how the batting order dynamics evolve and whether Jurel gets the chance to make significant contributions with the bat for RR.

Published April 9th, 2024 at 17:03 IST

