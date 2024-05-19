Advertisement

On Saturday, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings produced a memorable spectacle at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. Both the teams battled it out for the remaining playoff spot of IPL 2024, and in the end, it was a 10-run margin that separated the two sides and cemented RCB's place in the forthcoming eliminator. Following the culmination of the match, RCB players went into a frenzy, and the celebration went longer than usual, so much so that even the after-match ritual of the gentleman's game was hampered.

MS Dhoni did not shake hands with RCB players following the culmination of the RCB vs CSK match

The stakes were high as it was a do-or-die game for both CSK and RCB. Batting first RCB showed a commendable display of batting and scored 218 runs on the board at the loss of 5 wickets. The qualification cutoff for CSK was 201 runs, and RCB had the task of refraining Chennai Super Kings from getting to that total. Bengaluru curbed CSK at the mark of 191 and hence succeeded in their objective.

The excitement of advancing to the playoffs propelled RCB players to celebrate for longer and hence the hand-shake formality did take a toll. After the conclusion of the match, some hard-hitting reports, backed by visuals, came out that stated that MS Dhoni did not shake hands with Royal Challengers Bengaluru players after the conclusion of the RCB vs CSK IPL 2024 match. Later, clarity prevailed on the subject by famed commentator Harsha Bhogle, and it was found that MS Dhoni waited for the RCB players to finish their celebration and shake hands with him, but the RCB players kept on going, leading Dhoni to lose patience and leave the field without shaking hands.

Is it the end of the road for MS Dhoni?

Ahead of the start of the season, it was speculated that IPL 2024 could turn out to be MS Dhoni's last IPL season. Considering they were in the Top-4 for the majority part of the tournament, a grand finish for MS Dhoni at the Chepauk, where the final is scheduled to be played on May 26, was on the cards. However, an unfortunate elimination has left the fans guessing. The fanatics would hope that “Thala” comes back next year and gives them at least one more season in the CSK outfit. But nothing could be gauged on this subject and only an official statement from MS Dhoni regarding his future would clear things out.