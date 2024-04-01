Advertisement

In the recent IPL 2024 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Gujarat Titans (GT), GT emerged victorious by 7 wickets with just 5 balls remaining. Sunrisers posted a total of 162/8 in their 20 overs. However, the Gujarat Titans successfully chased the target, reaching 168/3 in 19.1 overs. The Player of the Match was Mohit Sharma from GT for his bowling performance of 3/25 in 4 overs. Key contributions included Abdul Samad and Abhishek Sharma for SRH and notable batting displays from Sai Sudharsan and David Miller for GT in a competitive clash at Narendra Modi Stadium.

Did Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma indulge in an argument after the SRH vs GT match?

Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill were having a lighthearted conversation that was expected to get a little heated. But Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma, the star of SRH, had a happy ending. After the game, SRH batsman Abhishek Sharma and GT captain Shubman Gill got into a funny little argument. Nehra briefly diverted Gill's attention as Sharma jokingly took his bat from the dugout during their lighthearted conversation.

Here is the video as promised of the friendly moment between Gill and Abhishek

And m not the watermark guy but some people just steal everything https://t.co/tpBGh6SGgs pic.twitter.com/3l1y7KrlMa — Archer (@poserarcher) March 31, 2024

The Gujarat Titans defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by a hard-fought 7 runs on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to win the 2024 IPL. Bowling-wise, GT's bowling unit was excellent, limiting SRH to 162 runs in their 20 overs. Then, in 19.1 overs, GT managed to chase down the mark and win their second match of the season.

After winning the toss, SRH chose to bat first, with Travis Head and Mayank Agarwal starting the innings. But after a 34-run partnership, Azmatullah Omarzai dismissed Agarwal, which put an end to their momentum. Head did the same, and soon after that, it fell to Noor Ahmed.

Before Mohit Sharma got rid of him, Abhishek Sharma made 29 runs. Heinrich Klaasen and Aiden Markram made an effort to steady the SRH innings, but their progress was cut short when Umesh Yadav removed Markram and Klaasen was traded to Rashid Khan. After that, Shahbaz Ahmed and Abdul Samad forged an important 45-run partnership, which ended with Ahmed being removed by Mohit Sharma.

After key player Washington Sundar got out for a golden duck and Samad was run out on the last ball, the match ended dramatically with SRH down to 162. Before Saha was dismissed by Shahbaz, Wriddhiman Saha and Gill gave GT a strong start to the chase with a 36-run partnership. Mayank Markande removed Gill, who had made 36 runs off of 28 deliveries, as the third player to go. After that, Sai Sudharshan and David Miller grabbed control of the chase, partnering for a vital 54 runs to steer GT towards victory with a well-executed effort.

