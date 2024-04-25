Advertisement

Rishabh Pant was a beast unleashed when the Delhi Capitals were in action against the Gujarat Titans at their fortress. Gujarat put forth a formidable 200+ target but did not restrict Delhi as they put up a successful run-chase at their home. Rishabh Pant emerged as the star of the night after he put up a formidable knock of 88* runs, leading to a thriller of a victory over the Titans. Pant lit up the Arun Jaitley Stadium as he went into an absolute attack mode. However, in the process, the DC skipper hit a cameraperson with the ball, and he shared a heartfelt apology for his actions.

Rishabh Pant shares heartfelt apology after he hits a cameraperson during DC vs GT clash

During DC's chase at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Rishabh Pant stitched a vital partnership with all-rounder Axar Patel. The stumper reached his third 50 of the season as he rallied his team towards a win. However, one of hits long shots hit a broadcast cameraperson by accident, and he was hurt. The DC skipper realized it after the match, and he shared a humble message in a video for the injured cameraman.

In a video shared by the IPL on X (Formerly Twitter), following the game, Ricky Ponting, the head coach of DC, and Pant were sighted. Pant expressed regret to the camera operator and wished him rapid recovery in an act of generosity.

"Sorry Debashish bhai, did not intend to hit you, but I think you can recover well and good luck," Pant said in the clip.

At match 40 of the IPL 2024 season, Rishabh Pant returned to his vintage hitting form as he propelled his team towards a solid win. Even though GT powered through in their innings, which included David Miller's solid half-century and Rashid Khan's attack, Delhi swept eight wickets, while Gujarat put up 220 runs on the scoreboard.

Rishabh Pant has had an improved form after he made his return to competitive cricket following a life-threatening car accident. The Stumper is currently in the Orange Cap race and is the top-run scorer for his team. His knock has kept his case for the wicketkeeper-batter position for the T20 World Cup, and he will lead as a potent cricketer for the role.