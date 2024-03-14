×

Updated March 14th, 2024 at 09:56 IST

'Diesel engine that never ends': SA Cricketer lavishes applause on CSK skipper MS Dhoni's grit

Former Proteas cricketer has opened up on MS Dhoni's resilience and compared him with an unstoppable diesel engine ahead of the IPL 2024 season.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
MS Dhoni
India's MS Dhoni in action for the Chennai Super Kings at an IPL match | Image: BCCI
The Chennai Super Kings are all set to defend their title this year after they defeated the Gujarat Titans in an entertaining clash that was marred by rain. CSK have now levelled to Mumbai Indians' title count and will look to extend their lead this year under the captaincy of MS Dhoni. Despite being 42, the talismanic skipper is still playing at the top level and has been one of the longest-playing IPL cricketers. Dhoni's grit and commitment have received praise from South African cricket legend AB de Villiers.

Also Read: AB de Villiers sees parallels among KKR coach Chandrakant Pandit & an esteemed football club manager

AB de Villiers hails MS Dhoni's grit despite being 42, deems him as an unstoppable force

AB de Villiers has always been appreciative of the Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni, and he also showered praise on him recently. De Villers opened up on MSD's dominance and compared him to an unstoppable diesel engine that generates enormous torque. The Proteas legend has also shared his thoughts on 2024 being Dhoni's final season in the IPL.

"There were a lot of rumours about MS Dhoni finishing up last year; that was not the case, ladies and gentlemen. He would be back again.

"Will this be his final season? No one knows. He just seems to be this diesel engine that never ends. He keeps running. What an incredible player, what an incredible captain," de Villiers said on his YouTube channel.

Chennai Super Kings' Mahendra Singh Dhoni flips the coin at the TATA IPL 2023 Final match against the Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat | Image: BCCI/IPL

Furthermore, ABD stated that it is MSD's leadership, a calm coach in Stephen Fleming, senior players like Ravindra Jadeja, and others who have truly brought this amazing culture to life. Furthermore, they are a very threatening team to play against and are difficult to beat. De Villiers identified it as a key attribute of a particularly successful unit or franchise.

Also Read: 'I have learned to prioritise': Harry Brook offers a statement for pulling out from IPL 2024 season

Chennai Super Kings, the defending champions, will open their campaign as they clash against Virat Kohli and the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. It will be the season opener match for the IPL 2024 campaign.

Published March 14th, 2024 at 09:56 IST

