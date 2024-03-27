Advertisement

Veteran Indian batsman Dinesh Karthik stole the spotlight on Monday with a pivotal performance that led Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to their first victory of the IPL 2024 season. RCB secured a 4-wicket win over Punjab Kings (PBKS), earning crucial points in the tournament. Following Karthik's quickfire 28 off 10 balls to help RCB successfully chase the target, social media was abuzz with memes suggesting that DK tends to shine only during World Cup years.

Also Read: Virat Kohli who? Chennai SMASH Bengaluru's IPL 2024 record with GIGANTIC reception for Shivam Dube

Advertisement

Dinesh Karthik reacts to ‘It's a world cup year’ memes

The last time Dinesh Karthik delivered a standout performance in the IPL was ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022, where his impressive batting display earned him a spot in the Indian squad. With this year's T20 World Cup set to take place in the USA and the West Indies, Karthik seems to be hitting top form once again leading up to the tournament.

Advertisement

In response to the circulating memes, Dinesh Karthik took to Twitter to share his lighthearted take, writing, “Me seeing those 'It's a world cup year' memes.”

RCB vs PBKS

Virat Kohli produced a quality half-century on a slightly gummy pitch that took the Holi-day crowd on a joyride and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a four-wicket victory over Punjab Kings in an IPL match here on Monday.

Advertisement

The 177-run target wasn’t a massively tough one, but needed a meticulous scaling down because of the deck’s nature.

Also Read: Virat Kohli fan, who touched his feet in IPL, THRASHED badly by staff; Viral video raises questions

Advertisement

Kohli (77, 49b, 11x4, 2x6) conducted it to near-perfection as RCB made 178 for six with four balls to spare to register their first win of this IPL.

The Royal Challengers needed 47 from 24 balls from that point Dinesh Karthik (28 not out off 10 balls) and 'Impact Player' Mahipal Lomror (17 not out, 8 balls)carried them past the rope with some sensible cricket. Karthik team's designated finisher showed that he can seamlessly switch from microphone to willow as he walloped Harshal Patel and Arshdeep Singh with minimum fuss to finish it in style.

Advertisement

(With PTI inputs)