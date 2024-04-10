×

Updated April 10th, 2024 at 12:35 IST

Dinesh Karthik speaks out on RCB 'Captaincy' matter, supports Flower despite horrifying IPL start

Dinesh Karthik addresses RCB's captaincy concern, supports Andy Flower despite a challenging start, emphasizing Flower's efforts in leading the team.

Reported by: Aryan Suraj Chadha
Dinesh Karthik
Dinesh Karthik | Image:BCCI/IPL
The much-anticipated clash between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru is set to ignite the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, April, 11, at 7:30 pm in a thrilling T20 encounter. With Mumbai Indians finding the winning ways back, skipper Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma will lead their power-packed squad against Faf du Plessis and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Expect a fierce battle with explosive batting from Virat Kohli and company against the lethal pace attack of the Indians. This match promises edge-of-the-seat action and is not to be missed.

Dinesh Karthik backs Andy Flower despite a shaking start for RCB in the IPL 2024

With four losses in their first five games, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have had a difficult start to their IPL 2024 campaign. The team's batting lineup and bowling unit have both underperformed during a depressing three-match losing run. While Virat Kohli, their star batter, is still very much in the lead with 316 runs, other batsmen have found it difficult to make an impression.

The bowling unit has also been unsatisfactory, giving up runs and finding it difficult to hold on to opposing batters. Early in the campaign, RCB's development has been hampered by this issue. The wicketkeeper-batsman for the RCB, Dinesh Karthik, has defended Andy Flower, the team's most recent head coach, despite these losses.

Karthik defended Flower and the coaching staff, highlighting the captain's vital position in cricket, in an interview with Nasser Hussain and Mike Atherton for SKY. He accepted that cricket is a "captaincy-driven" sport and that he had faith in Flower's and his team's ability to create a strong team culture despite the difficulties RCB is facing. Dinesh Karthik said: 

“I reckon he (Flower) has been one of the best that I've worked with, because of the clarity he gives. It's a great case in point, as the support staff can only do that much. It is a captain-driven game, it is a fact. It is not football or basketball, where the manager have such a big role to play on the field of play,”

"If I can give an analogy, (it's like) taking the horse to the water, which he has done. He has provided us with whatever's possible; not only in terms of clarity and roles, but also in terms of giving us space, understanding, travel… giving us the days off after games (too). The way he has managed us so far, I genuinely feel he has been outstanding.

“A word for Mo Bobat too, he has been unbelievable too. It would be unfair if I didn't say that these are two of the best people I've worked with. I know it's only been five games, I know you'd think 'he's won just one, lost four, and he's just praising them no end', but genuinely, back-end is about as good as you can do,” 

Sanjay Bangar was replaced as RCB's coach for the current campaign by Andy Flower. RCB's last playoff entry was in 2022, the same year that Faf du Plessis made his club debut as captain. But even for the seasoned South African batter, this season has proven difficult. So far in five games, du Plessis has scored just 109 runs due to his struggles with the bat.

