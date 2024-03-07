Advertisement

Dinesh Karthik may not be competing for the Indian Cricket Team anymore, but the superstar stumper has been showcasing his prowess in tournaments. Karthik was seen in action at the DY Patil T20 tournament, and he will be in action in the upcoming IPL 20-24 season for the Royal Challengers Bangalore. DK has been a prolific cricketer and has been a stunner behind the wickets when he was in his prime. But the wicketkeeper-batter has seemingly hinted that the 2024 season could be his last in the Indian Premier League.

Dinesh Karthik to play his final IPL season in 2024 - Reports

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik will be in action alongside the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2024 season. But it looks like this will be the last of Karthik in the premier cricket league. As per ESPNCricinfo, DK will play his final season in the IPL over the next two months. The Stumper, now 38, will also make up his decision regarding his International future as well. The wicketkeeper-batter is among the rare list of players who have been a part of the IPL since its commencement in 2008, which includes MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha, and more.

India's Dinesh Karthik takes up some practice in the nets ahead of the IPL match for the Royal Challengers Bangalore | Image: BCCI/IPL

When RCB bought Dinesh Karthik in 2022, he emerged as a thunderous hitter, and he put up stellar numbers and had an impeccable strike rate. However, Karthik's batting took an immense dip in 2023 as he was able to score just 140 runs and had an average of 11 throughout the IPL 2023 season.

DK is one of the journeymen in IPL who has competed for several franchises. He opened his career with the Delhi Daredevils (now Capitals) and has gone on to play for Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings), Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Lions (now defunct), Kolkata Knight Riders, and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Karthik also led as a skipper when he took charge of KKR and was the stand-in skipper for the Daredevils. He has a unique record of 21 wins, 21 losses and one tied match (21-21-0).