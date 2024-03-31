×

Defence
Updated March 31st, 2024 at 09:28 IST

‘Doesn't feel like it's…’ Rachin Ravindra on his CSK experience so far ahead of the clash against DC

Rachin Ravindra shares insights on his CSK experience before the upcoming clash against DC, shedding light on his journey so far.

Reported by: Aryan Suraj Chadha
CSK vs RCB
Debutant Rachin Ravindra was also impressive on the pitch who put up a solid effort throughout the game at Chepauk. | Image: BCCI/IPL
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
In the upcoming IPL 2024 match, the Delhi Capitals will face off against the Chennai Super Kings at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium. The Capitals' squad boasts notable players like David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, and Rishabh Pant, while the Super Kings feature seasoned cricketers MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, and Moeen Ali. With a blend of experience and talent, this clash promises an exciting encounter between two formidable teams.

Also Read: 'We'll be a lot more aggressive': DC Head Coach Ponting shares roadmap

Rachin Ravindra believes he can be himself in the great environment of CSK 

The most recent addition to Chennai's IPL 2024 roster, Rachin Ravindra, credited the team's mindset for a large portion of his training. He highlighted the team's egalitarian philosophy, which treats all members equally, from the coaching staff to the players. Rachin has been greatly influenced by this welcoming environment in developing his preparation for the IPL's difficulties. Rachin's services were acquired by Chennai for Rs 1.8 crores in the December 2023 auction, thanks to his strong recent performances and prospective skill.

Also Read: MS Dhoni makes the day of a specially abled fan on a wheelchair - VIDEO

Rachin's outstanding achievements in the 2023 ODI World Cup, which was hosted in India, helped his reputation skyrocket at the auction. For New Zealand, the 24-year-old proved his batting skills by accumulating an amazing 578 runs, including three hundreds. His IPL career got off to a fast start as he struck for 37 off only 15 deliveries against Bengaluru in Chennai's season opener. He then backed it up with a brilliant 46 off 20 balls against Gujarat. These outings demonstrated Rachin's ability and signalled a positive beginning to his IPL career. According to CSK’s media team, Rachin was vocal about his experience with the team so far and he said: 


"It's more from players being able to be comfortable, players knowing their roles and quite a relaxed environment, which makes everyone feel a bit more chill and can get along a bit better, and doesn't feel like it's a hierarchy because you can always have a nice conversation with Flem if you want to, you can have a conversation with Hussey, you can have a conversation with MS Dhoni, you can have a conversation with Rutu.

“It's all pretty chill, which for me, helps me a lot means I can come in and just not try to be anyone else. I can just be myself in that environment and let it happen,”

Published March 31st, 2024 at 09:28 IST

