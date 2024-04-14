Advertisement

In an exhilarating match at Wankhede Stadium, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) set a challenging target of 196/8 in their 20 overs. Notably, Faf du Plessis impressed with a commendable 61 off 40 balls, while Rajat Patidar contributed a quickfire 50 off 26 deliveries. However, the Mumbai Indians (MI) displayed exceptional batting prowess, achieving the target with ease in just 15.3 overs, led by Ishan Kishan's explosive 69 off 34 balls and Suryakumar Yadav's aggressive 52 off 19 deliveries. The Player of the Match title was rightfully awarded to MI's Jasprit Bumrah, who delivered a spectacular performance, securing 5 wickets for 21 runs in 4 overs.

Also Read: Virat Kohli reveals what kind of Relationship he and Rohit Sharma share

Advertisement

Ishan Kishan does not intend to prove any point to anyone!

Ishan Kishan's outstanding 69 runs off 34 balls versus RCB demonstrated his skill on the pitch and greatly aided MI's triumph. Kishan has stated that he is not currently thinking about being selected for the T20 World Cup, despite his incredible innings and current IPL 2024 total of 161 runs.

Advertisement

Kishan explained after his game-winning knock that he likes to live in the moment and take each game as it comes. Kishan is grounded and committed on playing well in every game, even if he has had a sluggish start to his IPL 2024 campaign and has faced difficulties in international cricket recently, including losing the BCCI central contract.

Although Kishan's outstanding showing against RCB enhances his reputation as a possible selection for the T20 World Cup team, he remains realistic and accepts that he has no control over the selection process. Even if there are a number of candidates contending for the wicketkeeper position, Kishan is determined to give it his all on the field and won't be sidetracked by outside influences. Ishan Kishan said:

Advertisement

"You asked me about the World Cup. I think that is something that is not in my hand and I take things very easy right now. You just have to take one match at a time. It's a very big tournament. You don't want to overstep somewhere. So I'm just taking one game at a time. And however, I can help the team,"

Kishan went on to clarify, saying that he is only concerned with enjoying his game and has no desire to prove anything to anybody. The MI wicketkeeper made it clear that he wanted to enjoy every game instead of being constrained by outside expectations.

Advertisement

He said he now understood how important it is to resist giving in to peer pressure by obsessing over circumstances that are out of his control. Kishan strives to keep his performance at the top by having a mindset that is focused on loving the game and giving it his all without needless stress. Ishan Kishan added:

“There's nothing like that I want to prove to someone. I just have to go there and enjoy it because I've learned that you don't have to put pressure on yourself about things that are not in your hands. The uncontrollable is there, and you have to figure out what is controllable and uncontrollable,”

Also Read: Hardik Pandya has special words for Suryakumar after incredible return

In the IPL 2024, Ishan Kishan has demonstrated his batting talent by amassing 161 runs from 5 matches at a remarkable strike rate of 182.95. The Mumbai Indians' campaign has benefited greatly from his aggressive style of play thus far. Shortly, Ishan Kishan and the MI team are preparing for their April 14 matchup against CSK at the Wankhede Stadium.