Updated April 12th, 2024 at 08:57 IST

Emotional Hardik Pandya hugs Virat Kohli after India star tells Mumbai crowd not to boo Hardik

Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya share a warm moment after the MI vs RCB IPL 2024 match at the Wankhede Stadium as they hugged it out.

Reported by: Pavitra Shome
Hardik Pandya and Virat Kohli
Hardik Pandya and Virat Kohli | Image: JioCinema
  • 2 min read
After defeating the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the Mumbai Indians proved they were returned to form. The five-time IPL Champions' spark has returned to the faltering MI team, captained by Hardik Pandya, at the Wankhede Stadium. Hardik Pandya is still a source of contention among supporters, though. The supporters at the Wankhede stadium continuously jeered and heckled the MI captain during the match. Virat Kohli was upset over the scenario and asked the Mumbai fans to spare him criticism. On the pitch, they then gave each other a warm embrace.

Skipper Hardik Pandya and Virat Kohli share a hug after MI's win at Wankhede 

In the twelfth over, Mumbai India captain Hardik Pandya took the pitch following the dismissal of Rohit Sharma. He stayed in that position for some time with Suryakumar Yadav and later with Tilak Varma as they pursued the target. But when Pandya approached the pitch, the supporters heckled him. However, the Indian Cricket Team batsman Virat Kohli won people over by defending Hardik as well as exchanging pleasantries with them following the MI vs RCB IPL 2024 match.

India's Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya hug it bout after the match | Image: JioCinema
 

After the match, Hardik Pandya hugged it out with Virat Kohli. The moment has gone viral on X (Formerly Twitter)

Pandya has been the subject of relentless criticism ever since he was selected to lead the Mumbai Indians. After he took the place of one of the most successful IPL captains, Rohit Sharma, the fans have been targeting him. The Gujarat Titans won their first championship in the squad's inaugural season under Hardik's direction, and the team achieved extraordinary success. Pandya didn't have the best start for Mumbai, but it appears he is picking up his game.

The Mumbai Indians upset Royal Challengers Bengaluru by seven wickets in the IPL on Thursday. Bengaluru made it to 196 for eight despite Jasprit Bumrah's five-wicket haul. Faf du Plessis scored 61 off 40 balls, while Rajat Patidar got 50 off 26. Dinesh Karthik delivered a 23-ball, unbroken 53-run cameo to help RCB to a competitive total.

Stumper-batter Ishan Kishan blasted a 34-ball 69, while Suryakumar Yadav hit a 19-ball 52 to help MI reach the target in 15.3 overs. Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma handed things over at the finish as Mumbai met the goal and won with tremendous fanfare.

Published April 12th, 2024 at 08:57 IST

