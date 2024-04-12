×

Updated April 11th, 2024 at 19:04 IST

England batter Dawid Malan says if BCCI makes the right choices, India could win T20 World Cup

With Indian cricket bursting at the seams with young talent, the Rohit Sharma-led squad could set the stage ablaze at the upcoming T20 World Cup if the selectors make the "right choices", reckons England's swashbuckling batter Dawid Malan.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Rohit Sharma in Dharamshala
रोहित शर्मा की धर्मशाला में धमाकेदार एंट्री | Image:BCCI
  • 2 min read
With Indian cricket bursting at the seams with young talent, the Rohit Sharma-led squad could set the stage ablaze at the upcoming T20 World Cup if the selectors make the "right choices", reckons England's swashbuckling batter Dawid Malan.

The T20 global showpiece will be held across June in the West Indies and USA, and inaugural edition winners India will enter the tournament as one of the favourites to lift the trophy.

"With the ongoing IPL, we are seeing the rise of several new Indian players making a mark and if the board makes the right choices there is enough and more talent to help India excel at the upcoming T20 World Cup," Malan said on Thursday.

"Further, while Virat (Kohli) has been away from T20 cricket, his performances (in IPL) certainly show that he makes a strong contender for making the final team," he added.

While youngsters such as Mayank Yadav and Riyan Parag have impressed with their speed and consistency respectively, superstar Kohli is currently the leading scorer with 316 runs from five innings, though his strike rate of 146 remains a matter of discussion.

Malan was speaking after entering into a partnership with 'Linebat News', an international sports gaming company.

The 36-year-old Malan, who last played for England in the 2023 World Cup, wasn't part of the white-ball series against the West Indies and amid fears of his international career coming to an end, he recently joined the coaching staff at his county Yorkshire ahead of the 2024 season.

Malan though remains hopeful of finding a place in the England squad for the T20 World Cup

