Updated March 10th, 2024 at 18:54 IST

England superstar Jason Roy replaced by Phil Salt in KKR squad ahead of IPL 2024

Under the leadership of designated captain Shreyas Iyer, KKR is poised to kick off their IPL 2024 campaign on March 23 against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Reported by: Vishal Tiwari
Phil Salt celebrates his century
Phil Salt celebrates his century | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
In preparation for IPL 2024, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have made a significant change to their squad, bringing in Phil Salt as a replacement for Jason Roy, who withdrew from the tournament due to personal reasons. Salt, who remained unsold in the latest auction after his stint with Delhi Capitals last year, will embark on his second IPL season, having been acquired by KKR at his reserve price of INR 1.5 crore (approximately $181,000).

Also Read: India jump to No.1 in Test rankings, now reign supreme in all three formats

Phil Salt replaces Jason Roy in KKR squad

Phil Salt's recent standout performances in T20Is during December 2023 in the Caribbean, where he notched up impressive scores including two centuries, totaling 331 runs at a staggering strike rate of 185.95, caught the attention of KKR management. His swift 48-ball century in the fourth T20I against the West Indies stands as one of England's joint-fastest in the format, reflecting his prowess in the shortest format of the game. With Roy's absence, Salt emerged as a viable option for KKR's lineup.

On the flip side, Jason Roy, despite his reputation as a T20 specialist, has had an intermittent IPL journey, representing various franchises including Gujarat Lions, Delhi Daredevils (now Capitals), Sunrisers Hyderabad, and KKR. This isn't the first time Roy has withdrawn from the IPL due to personal reasons, having done so previously in 2020 (with Capitals) and 2022 (with Gujarat Titans), indicating intermittent breaks from the tournament.

The inclusion of Salt maintains the overseas/Indian balance in KKR's lineup, offering an additional option for the opening slot alongside Rahmanullah Gurbaz. With Sherfane Rutherford also in contention, the team boasts stalwarts such as Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, and a strong bowling unit comprising Mitchell Starc, Dushmantha Chameera, and Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Also Read: Rahul Dravid disagrees with Jay Shah and BCCI's new 'incentive scheme' for Test players

Under the leadership of designated captain Shreyas Iyer, KKR is poised to kick off their IPL 2024 campaign on March 23 against Sunrisers Hyderabad at their home ground, Eden Gardens, in Kolkata.

KKR's squad: Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shreyas Iyer (C), Phil Salt, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, KS Bharat, Chetan Sakariya, Mitchell Starc, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Sherfane Rutherford, Manish Pandey, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Gus Atkinson, Sakib Hussain
 

Published March 10th, 2024 at 18:54 IST

